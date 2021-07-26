Einstein tells us that time is only an illusion, although a stubborn one. The years go by too quickly, and it’s hard to remember laughing about a string of green beads around John Wesley’s neck. She said our cat was Methodist.
This store sells only honey. Bitter honey. Dark honey. Honey with notes of clover or honeysuckle or wildflowers. I had not thought death had undone so much honey. Honey, and honey, and honey, a tale told by an idiot.
Death is the mother of beauty, the poet tells us, hence alone, from her, shall come the fulfillment of our dreams.
She and I had wonderful springs. In Lafayette Square, with the bagpipers assembling and the Shriners in silly little cars and the lipstick debutantes from some cotilion preening outside the bay window. We sipped coffee and ate sliced bananas and cold melon, and we could not hear the ticking the universe’s clock for the merriment.
We thought, “Next year, next year, next year,” like, “Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow.” Then, it was over.
A cool descends upon Savannah on late, summer evenings. The wind picks up out of the east, and it carries a salty, healthy whisper of freshness from the waterfront, tinged with the brine of shellfish, the malt of beer, and the human musk of dancing.
Savannah is a city for old death and storied beauty. It drips, seethes, languishes in the humid corners of sailor-worn oyster houses, with sawdust floors, rises into the night with aggressive cackles from youthful coffee houses and rowdy taverns. Savannah is where poets go to have one, last, desperate look at themselves in the mirror, and pretend.
We never really know each other. Two people, no matter how close they become, always remain a mystery to each other. You can never understand me. Not really. I can never understand you. We may come close, but time is only an illusion, and this store only sells honey, and if we remember coffee, and bananas, and cold slices of melon with crunchy granola, before a day of sightseeing, that may be all we get.