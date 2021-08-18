Longtime Florida State head football Coach Bobby Bowden died on Sunday, August 8, and went to Heaven.
Like all football coaches, Coach Bowden loved home games best and now he’s home--for eternity.
Let me get all the accolades out of the way. As West Virginia’s head coach, Bowden had a 42-26 record with the Mountaineers.
But in 1976 Bowden went to Florida State, “mostly because it was warmer in Tallahassee and closer to my mother,” he said.
That first year as head coach the Seminoles went 5-6, but it was his only losing record in his 34 seasons there.
In 1977, the Seminoles got their first bowl invitation under Bowden, which would lead to 28 consecutive bowl appearances and national championships in 1993 and 1999.
Over the next 14 straight seasons the Seminoles won at least 10 games and finished ranked in the top five of AP poll.
Bowden retired in 2009.
But after 91 years on this earth Bowden’s most treasured legacy is not his football accomplishments. For Bowden, his faith in God came first, his family second and football third.
Bowden was not shy of sharing his testimony on the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Putting God first was never more evident than at a Florida State team meeting on September 14, 1986.
Bowden called the team meeting that Sunday night after learning that offensive tackle Pablo Lopez had been shot and murdered two days prior.
Coach Bowden could have talked about a lot of things with his team after hearing that terrible news. They could have talked about the next game or the rest of the season.
But Bowden had a more important message than football on his mind that night.
Bowden told his team, “You guys are 18-22 years old and you think you’re gong to live forever. So if that was you that got shot instead of Pablo, do you know where you’d spend eternity?”
Bowden shared his testimony about Jesus. Bowden knew that football games and winning seasons didn’t hold a candle to a person’s soul and eternity.
Bowden was one of those coaches who realized that players don’t care what you know until they know how much you care.
I’m sure Coach Bowden had his faults, but he also had a clear view of the bigger picture.
Bowden’s testimony that night in 1986 also changed the life of one of his young assistant coaches named Mark Richt.
The next day, Richt, who years later would be successful as head coach at Georgia and Miami, told Coach Bowden that “he needed Jesus.”
Richt prayed and accepted Christ into his life in Bowden’s office.
After Bowden passed, Richt said “Coach Bowden led through love not intimidation. He never met a stranger. That’s the love of Christ in him.”
And Bowden was no stranger when he got to Heaven last Sunday.