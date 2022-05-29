The seventh worst weed has made its way to Pontotoc County. On a recent visit, Mississippi State University Extension Service weed scientist Dr. John Byrd spotted a patch of cogongrass growing along a highway right-of-way near Pontotoc. It is important for landowners to learn how to identify and control this invasive weed since its distribution in Pontotoc County has not been completely documented.
Sources for this column include Mississippi State University Extension Service publications: “Cogongrass Marches Across Mississippi” and “Cogongrass”
Description
Cogongrass is a native of Asia. It was first introduced to Mississippi and other southern states in the 1920’s to reduce erosion and as a potential forage crop. It does neither well. Cogongrass has little nutritional value and contains silica material that can cut the mouths and wear the teeth of animals that choose to feed on it.
Cogongrass readily spreads through windblown seeds and from aggressive rhizome or underground stem growth. Each node or connection in the rhizomes will produce a new plant. The result is a circular-shaped thick mat that effectively chokes out all other plants. If left unchecked, it can decrease the quality wildlife habitat and reduce the productivity of pasture and woodlands. When growing in forests, the dense mat of foliage will burn extremely hot posing risks to timber stands.
Cogongrass leaves are approximately one inch wide and up to thirty inches long with a pointed tip. The mid-rib of the grass is white and slightly off-center. The leaves are often pale green in the summer and will sometimes turn a maroon in the fall. During the winter, the leaves are a bronze color that distinguishes itself from Bermudagrass, bahiagrass, and other common grasses.
Another identifiable feature of cogongrass are the fluffy flowers that form shortly after the grass begins to turn green in April and May. Most other grasses flower after they first begin to grow in the spring.
Control
Prevention is the first step to control cogongrass. Thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing mowing and tillage equipment that contact cogongrass will prevent its introduction into new areas.
Deep tillage of cogongrass can offer control where applicable. This explains why it is rarely a problem in row crop fields. Mowing and burning controls the canopy of the plant but the rhizomes readily resprout.
Multiple herbicide applications over several years are often required to adequately control congongrass. Glyphosate (Roundup) and imazapyr (Arsenal) are possible herbicide choices. The use of glyphosate (41% solution) at a rate of 5 quarts per acre or mixed in a 1.5 percent solution will slow cogongrass. Multiple applications each year are needed to offer adequate control.
Imazapyr (2-pound formulation) can be applied at a rate of 48 ounces per acre in some situations. Imazapyr remains persistent in the soil offering control for up to a year. Imazapyr and glyphosate are nonselective herbicides that will harm other plants in addition to the target species. Imazapyr can negatively affect hardwood species. It should not be applied near desirable trees.
Cogongrass is here. It is important for land managers to learn to identify and control this invasive weed to prevent it from negatively impacting wildlife habitat, forests, pastures, and hayfields. For more information contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu.