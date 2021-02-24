It’s simple, I worry about the weather all the time. So last week’s winter storms were especially hard on me.
I couldn’t help but think back to the ice storm of 1994. That was 27 years ago but I clearly remember going eight days without electricity.
I was awakened about 2 a.m. the morning of the 1994 storm by the sound of pouring rain. The power was already off and it was cold in the house.
I remember thinking “it can’t be raining this hard, it’s way too cold to rain.”
WRONG! It was my first experience with freezing rain.
At first light, we began to see the catastrophic damage that freezing rain can cause.
The power lines were laden with ice, causing at least three power poles to break on our road.
But it was the trees that were so decimated by the burden of the clinging ice.
Not a single tree was spared from damage. But it was the cedar trees that suffered the worst damage.
The cedar limbs were contorted, wildly tangled and bent to the ground.
And for hours the air was filled with the sound of thousands of mighty limbs being snapped off.
The breaking limbs sounded like rifle shots. If you’ve never heard limbs being broken by ice you simply think I’m way over exaggerating. I hope you never hear that sound.
And when the shattering sounds of limbs finally stopped, the silence that followed was almost as deafening.
The world was standing still. Back then there was no four lane Highway 278 a half mile south of our house. And a half mile north of us two lane Highway 6 was empty.
The roads were impassable. The birds were still in their safe place and the dogs were still hiding under the porches.
But it wasn’t long until the silence was broken by the voices of my eight-year-old son and four-year-old daughter.
“Why are the lights off?” “The television won’t work Deddy!”
With no electricity and no source of heat we sought shelter down at Daddy’s house. The only heat working at his house was a 20-inch propane heater in the kitchen. But as long as you didn’t catch your pant’s leg on fire it was a life-saver.
It was a long eight days. But the days were even longer for the Pontotoc Electric Power crews who restored power to all customers in about 10 days. They were fantastic.
As for last week’s winter storm we were blessed. A degree or two difference and it might have been lights out again.
I spent last week watching the weather channel and monitoring the temperature. Three inches of sleet fell Monday. More sleet, snow and rain fell Wednesday.
The yard was solid ice and taking the dog out was like ice dancing with Dorothy Hamill, on roller skates.
I felt sorry for the little birds who were scrounging for a bite to eat so I took a chance on two broken hips and spread some bread around the yard.
Several times I looked out the window hoping to see a feathered friend feasting on my generosity. When I looked out again I saw why I hadn’t seen a bird eating.
Our beagle dog, who had eaten a fine breakfast and snacked on a couple of peanut butter crackers at lunch was eating the last of the wheat bread I had spread on the ground. Before dark the birds had posted a wanted picture for the dog’s capture.
At night we watched Shawshank Redemption and Back to the Future 5.
The big dog agreed not to chase the cat so at night I played cards with the Beagle, the Dalmation and Meow the cat. Around midnight the cat would go home with three I,O.U.s and me and the dogs would watch the midnight re-run of Hannity and go to bed.
By Wednesday night Janet and I had eaten all the chicken tenders, pizza and French fries, so we were forced to begin eating the healthy stuff like fried okra, corn nuggets, ice cream sandwiches and hot dogs.
Things went downhill fast on Thursday, we managed to find all the ingredients to homemade chocolate chip cookies.
The problem is that Janet is actually a good cook and the cookies turned out wonderfully.
Even with the lights working I managed to lose count of how many cookies I ate before lunchtime. I realized that if the ice doesn’t melt soon I’m going to need larger clothes.
I pulled up the weather forecast and out of curiosity I clicked on Wisconsin. Turned out that it was warmer in Milwaukee than it was in Pontotoc.
There’s never a Farmer’s Almanac handy when you need one. If spring will hurry I’ll even mow my yard.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Besides, there’s two cookies left and I’ve got a card game waiting on me.