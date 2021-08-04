The late Johnny Coleman who was the long time mayor of Thaxton was recently posthumously inducted into the Mississippi Municipal League Hall of Fame for his years of service to his community. Coleman is recognized as the longest serving municipal leader in a town in Mississippi with 48 years of service.
Coleman, died Monday, February 1, after a long battle with cancer and other illnesses. He died in office on the cusp of another election this year.
Coleman was elected alderman in 1973 when the town incorporated a second time. It was incorporated in the 1903, but dissolved in 1918. He was elected for his first term as mayor in June of 1989 and served continuously until his death earlier this year. He was a volunteer fireman when they organized the fire department and as an alderman he was there to purchase the very first fire truck.
He helped with the bicentennial and blue grass festival and served on most every committee in the town.
He was instrumental in helping the town establish a raised water tank for better water quality by leasing the land at the park, aided with the wall of heroes that was dedicated at the town two years ago. Because of his love of children, the town got a grant through the Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to establish a playground.
He knew a lot of the history of the town and all the people that those who lived there a long time were connected with. He was always wanting to help the veterans and made many a trip to the post office delivering care packages that were packed once a week for the National Guard when they were deployed to Iraq the first time.
Johnny was the oldest son of Jewel and Nylee (Hunter) Coleman. When Thaxton was incorporated, into Town of Thaxton in l973, the first town board consisted of Mayor J.O. (Oakley) Hooker, Aldermen-Johnny Coleman, Reid Coward, Edward Holden, Caycie Hunter, and Richard Jaggers. Johnny served as alderman from 1973-1989, and Mayor from 1989-2021, serving a total of 48 years. He was active in all community activities. He, along with other board members went before the Pontotoc County Board of Education and purchased the town property and got a lease to the old gym. This was turned into a community center. Coleman was active in the Lions Club, Buttermilk Springs Blue Grass Assocation, which was active for 10 years, Pontotoc County Clean-Sweep activities, he also served as trustee on Pontotoc Hospital board a number of years. He was active with the American Legion, serving as Commander, several years ago, and always helped with the Veterans Day activities, helping cook and serve the stew for the luncheon held that day; he also helped organize the Thaxton Christmas Parade; he was one of first organizers to help with a list of names for the Veterans Monument.
He served on the annual School Reunion Committee as well as helped with community suppers and benefits. He also served on the committee of the Centennial of for the Thaxton community in 1981. At one time back in the late 70’s and early 80’s he owned a grocery store in Thaxton. This store building now serves as the Town Hall.