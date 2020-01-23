The MLK Dream Committee sponsored again this year the community MLK Dream Banquet in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The banquet was well attended. The program opened with the Song “Lift Every Voice and Sing by Mitzi Below. Dinner Music was rendered by True Trinity Mass Choir of Tupelo with a melody of songs.
City and County Officials as well as members of the City Police Department attended the banquet. Chief Tutor introduced new staff that has been added to the department over the past year. The banquet also serves as an opportunity to meet officials and officers of Pontotoc and Pontotoc County.
Mitzi Below was awarded the 2020 MLK Humanitarian Award for the tireless work that she has provided over the years to many local communities and organizations and well as across the nation. Millennial Outreach was awarded the 2020 Community Service Award for its community involvement.
The Banquet Theme: Looking Through The Eyes of Dr. King FromThe Ground Up. Speaker, Attorney Kegan Coleman, shared with the group that Dr. King would have loved to see this group attending the banquet and being able to work together to build up Pontotoc County. He stated that fifty-six years ago, Dr. King was speaking to folks from all over the country side. They came to listen to him at the Lincoln Memorial. Over two hundred years ago, this country made a promise and sacrifices were made. Visualize black and white coming from all over the country coming together. We are what we wish to see; we can create what we wish to see. Dr. King could see the promise land. He could see all people working together from all phases of life. The state of Mississippi and Pontotoc have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go and with faith we will get there. The sacrifices that were made were not made in vain. Those sacrifices have made it possible for us to be here tonight; to be in a setting such as this. No man can take away the dignity that God has stored upon our lives.
Struggle, distance and faith, John Lewis, being a young congressman stepped out on a journey to better our nation. There were sacrifices, but these sacrifices were not in vain. I challenge each and everyone to not let those sacrifices that were made to get us where we are today be in vain.
One thing that can be done is go out and listen. Share who you are don’t be an island to yourself. We share the same ideas. We can work together. We are to work, provide for our families, get up in the mornings. This notion still rings true today. We must be protected here at home and abroad by our police officers and military. We must go out and be the best that we can be.
In conclusion, the speaker emphasized to the crowd the vital importance to keep marching on; keep on marching. Teachers for students, keep on marching. Pastors for the Congregations, keep on marching. Elected officials, keep on marching. Parents who get up, keep on marching. Keep marching, keep fighting because we have so much to fight for. No matter the creed or color, those basic qualities are inbeded in us. We can use our minds to visualize an America that keeps on moving. Keep marching, keep on voting, and have faith to see it through. At the end of the day, we are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Know your worth. Know your rights. It is an honor to be black.