D.T. Cox Elementary third grade math teacher LeShae Collums is among five from the state of Mississippi who have been named a state finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The PAEMST Program is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of mathematics and science (including computer science). Two of the five will be named to the National title.
Collums said she was shocked to learn she had been amongst the five finalists. “I was very shocked but grateful when I learned that I had been chosen as a state finalist. I could not believe that a small town girl from Pontotoc had made it past the state level,” she said.
A South Pontotoc graduate in 2009, Collums attended Itawamba Community College for two years and transferred to the University of Mississippi, “where I earned my Bachelor's Degree of Arts in Education. I have recently just earned my Masters Degree of Education, Curriculum and Instruction, from Mississippi College.”
Collums said that the subject she teaches is extremely important for students. “Both Math and science form the foundation for innovation. If we want our students to think deeply and be the next generation of innovators then we must instill in them strong mathematical and scientific skills.”
It comes with its own set of challenges. “One of my greatest challenges as a teacher is understanding the different learning abilities and capacities of the students.”
She taught in the Houston Upper Elementary School for five years and just completed her third year at D.T. Cox. “I love my Warrior family!” she enthused.
And she loves being a teacher. “I wanted to be a teacher so I could make a difference in the lives of children. A lot of children do not have a positive influence in their life and I want to be that positive influence, along with sharing my love of learning with the students,” she said. “My greatest joy is teaching math and seeing those “light bulb” moments occur among my students.”
Collumns is married to Brandon Collums and they have a son, Tate. They live on a small cattle farm with several dogs and chickens. Her parents are Angela Gardner and Brodey Hendrix.
The other four teachers who were named state finalists include Jana Chao from the Clinton, Wendy Dean from Lawrence County, Jennifer Hitt from Pearl Public Schools and Dr. Marti Ladner from Pass Christian School District. The national award winners will be announced later in the year.