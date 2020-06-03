PONTOTOC- The third annual Sappington Colt Bucking Competition- featuring a community picnic atmosphere of barbecue, gospel music, and a peek at possible champion bucking horses of tomorrow- was held Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Jim and Marilyn Sappington’s farm at 2155 Highway 341 in Pontotoc.
The event was open to the public, and there was no admission fee.
The United Bucking Horse Association sanctioned the event. Sappington is a shareholder and current president of UBHA.
The Sappingtons raise bucking horses to supply to major professional rodeos across America, and the husband and wife couple is very good at what they do. They’ve had horses earn world standings, including a “Horse of the Year” as well as rankings in the Top 5 and Top 15.
“Marilyn and I have also been to Las Vegas five times for World Finals. Our animals have been bred for four and five generations to be the very best at what they do. They’re born to buck,” Jim Sappington said.
The competition- emceed by Rodney Akers- featured 17 one-year old colts from across the United States. It’s unique to this part of the world; Sappington’s competition is the only event of its kind held east of the Mississippi River.
The competition’s goal was to keep all animals and contractors safe, buck all the colts for the first time, and establish point earnings for World Championships. The points accumulate throughout the year with the top 15 horses in world standings going on to compete in Las Vegas, Sappington said recently.
“We put a small dummy metal box- which is a simulation of a rider- on each horse, opened the chute gates, and each horse bucked for six seconds, after which an electronic signal released the box to fall off," he said.
“I didn’t serve as a judge at this event. The judges were all former rodeo contestants who didn’t have horses entered. They were Jerry Bolden, Gregg Vaughn, Clark Christensen and Jay Austin,” Sappington said.
The judges scored each horse on the basis of the following criteria- (1) How high a horse gets off the ground (2) The perpendicular to ground pose (3) Bucking for the entire 6 seconds (4) Overall intensity of bucks.
The winning horse of the Yearling event was Mitchell Rodeo’s #9C57, owned by Thomas Mitchell of Sheridan, Arkansas, who got a cash prize and a Sappington Colt Bucking championship buckle.
You may see the winning colt again in coming years. When the colts turn 4, a live rider replaces the box.
“A lot of the winners of these colt bucking competitions grow up to end up under the bright lights of Las Vegas with the National Finals Rodeo,” Sappington said. In those World Championships, millions of dollars are awarded each year.
“The Calcutta event was a very popular part of the day’s events, and the last arena event before we had lunch and listened to gospel music.
“After all 17 yearlings were bucked, we brought five older horses into the arena where they were "sold" (only for the event) in an auction type atmosphere. After all horses were "sold" they were bucked and the "owner" of the high scoring horse- which was Universal Rodeo’s #870 owned by Toby Collums of Pontotoc- received all the money that was bid.
“Collums also received a championship belt buckle, so now he has a taste of what being a bucking horse owner/competitor is like,” Sappington said.
Depending on breeding and other factors, as some of these horses grow up, they can look forward to a long career; some compete in World Championships well beyond 20 years of age.
After Saturday’s competition finished, there was a noon meal of barbecue beef and pork courtesy of the Hayseed Cowboy Church Youth, who were cooking and serving. The church is located in western Pontotoc County. All donations went to help fund the youngsters’ annual trip to the Cowboy Church Camp later this year. Due to COVID-19, the location has not yet been determined.
As visitors ate, they enjoyed listening to the Hayseed Cowboy Church Band, made up of Charlie Moody, Natalie Akers, Clyde Crowe, Steve Maughon, John Smiley, Bryce Moorman, Jerry Moorman, and Chad Sartin. They played gospel music under the trees, “for as long as anyone cared to listen." Folks brought their own lawn chairs, and ate and socialized to their heart’s content in a Christian-like family environment.
“Last year, about 185 people enjoyed the competition and food. The turnout wasn’t as large this year, probably due to the heavy rains earlier that morning. The weather cleared out before the bucking started, though, and it turned into a really nice day,” Sappington said.
The retired educator, a former high school principal at Amory and later superintendent of the Amory School District, has been involved in rodeo before, during and after his educational career, he said.
Sappington graduated from Ecru High School, then went to Northwest Junior College on a rodeo scholarship. He holds degrees from Mississippi State in Animal Science, Agricultural Education and Educational Administration. He also roped a good deal during his educational career.
He spent years competing in rodeos and producing rodeo events across the Southeast before taking an active role in UBHA competitions, he said.
Sappington also used a Magna Wave machine at the competition. He has his Magna Wave PEMF (pulsating electromagnetic field) certification.
The machine uses a pulsating magnetic field of waves of energy to help promote cell regrowth. The Magna Wave can help treat a wide variety of medical issues for humans, horses and other small animals.
Those benefits can range from improved blood circulation to treatment for arthritis, premature aging and degenerative diseases. The Magna Wave can also help reduce inflammation, promote healing, reduce swelling and pain, and help heal injuries such as cuts, abscesses and infections in both humans and animals, Sappington said.
Normal treatment times are about 30 minutes for a horse, and can vary for humans and small animals. There is no recovery time between treatments, which allows animals to be worked immediately.
The bucking competition helped lead him to begin to use the machine- first on horses, and then on people.
“I watched top horses get treated with the machine. I’ve talked with horse owners all over the world, as well as people who have had Magna Wave treatments, and they all agree- that machine can really make a difference,” Sappington said.
Summing up, he said: “Marilyn and I went all-in on this colt bucking deal when I retired. As a husband and wife team, we’ve traveled to Canada, Montana, South Dakota and Nevada. Our three children also enjoy the competitions. It’s definitely a family affair. In short, we’ve been having a ball.”