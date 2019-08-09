The Pontotoc County Fair is coming to town! The Pontotoc County Fair will be held August 10th – 17th at the Pontotoc County Fairgrounds. The 103rd edition of the Pontotoc County Fair has something for everyone.
While the Pontotoc County Fair will have some of the best carnival rides in the North Mississippi, there is much more to this event. The Pontotoc County Fair will include exhibits, Senior Citizens Day, Family and Children Events, Livestock Shows, Rodeos, and great food.
Exhibits
Exhibits have traditionally been the heart of all county fairs. They provide an opportunity for children, youth, and adults to showcase their accomplishments over the past year. Youth under the age of eighteen may enter exhibits in the areas of agribusiness, clothing construction, conservation & woodworking, creative arts, photo shop, engineering, collections, food preservation, household articles, horticulture, and kids in the kitchen. Adults can enter exhibits in the areas of textiles and household items, home canning, baked goods, flowers and plants, and vegetables and fruits,
To receive more information about the youth and adult exhibits, please come by the Pontotoc County Extension Office to pick up a copy of the Pontotoc County Fair youth and adult exhibit booklets. These booklets have information regarding rules, regulations, awards, check-in times, and check-out times.
Senior Citizens Day
The 2019 Pontotoc County Fair Senior Citizens Day will be Tuesday, August 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Senior-Citizens day is sponsored by the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce and Woodmen Life. This event will provide a delicious homecooked meal, entertainment, and informational booths.
Family and Children Events
The Pontotoc County Fair provides a family atmosphere that cannot be matched. Family oriented activities include the following.
- Domino Tournament
The event will take place on Saturday, August 10 beginning at 9:00 a.m.
- Fairest of the Fair Competition
The event will take place on Tuesday, August 13th at 6:00 p.m. in the Pontotoc County Fair Exhibit building. The deadline to enter a contestant is on Friday, August 9th.
- Buckaroo Rodeo
The event will take place on Tuesday, August 13th at 6:30 p.m. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Children eight years old and under can show off their cowboy skills.
- Children’s Day
The event will take place on Wednesday, August 14 in the Pontotoc County Agricenter from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The event will include fun, education, and a master magician! This event is made possible from collaboration with the Pontotoc County Library and support from Farm Bureau Insurance.
- Family Night at the Fair
The event will take place on Wednesday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Admission will be a donation of can goods to the Pontotoc County Food Pantry. Come experience “Real Encounter” which is an action sports group that uses a motorcycle and BMX stunt show to share their testimonies.
- Battle of the Bands
The event will take place on Thursday, August 15th at 7:00 p.m. in the Pontotoc County Agricenter.
High School marching bands from North Pontotoc High School, South Pontotoc High School, and Pontotoc High School will perform and compete. The winning band will be determined by the amount of donations that each band receives. The event is sponsored by Piggly Wiggly of Pontotoc.
- Bow Hunters Archery Contest
Thursday, August 15th at 6:00 p.m. Archers will compete head to head.
Livestock Shows
4-H and FFA members from across Mississippi will exhibit their livestock projects in the three Pontotoc County Fair Livestock Shows.
- Beef Show
The show will take place on Saturday, August 10th 10:00 a.m.
- Lamb Show
The show will take place on Saturday, August 17th 10:00 a.m.
- Dairy Show
The show will take place on Saturday, August 17th following the lamb show.
Rodeos
Don’t miss any of the heart stopping rodeo and horsemanship action.
- Youth Rodeo
The event will take place on Saturday, August 10th at 6:00 p.m. Participants ages nine to eighteen will compete.
- Pony Pulling
The event will take place on Saturday, August 10th at 6:00 p.m.
- Miss Rodeo Horsemanship Competition
The event will take place on Monday August 12th 7:00 p.m. The event will be held in the new outdoor arena. The deadline to register is Monday, August 12th at noon.
- Friday Night Ram Rodeo
The event will take place on August 16th at 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday Night Ram Rodeo
The event will take place on August 17th at 8:00 p.m.
Food
It is hard to beat fair food. The Pontotoc County Fair has the normal fair fare with something extra. The Pontotoc County 4-H concession stand sets the Pontotoc County Fair apart from the others. You can fill up on fantastic hotdogs, hamburgers, nachos, and popcorn. All the proceeds go to support the many Pontotoc County 4-H programs and activities. Don’t forget to try the famous soft serve ice cream that is made using Ms. Sherry Thompson’s secret recipe!
The Pontotoc County Fair is one of the best community fairs in Mississippi. This event plays a huge roll in the life of our community as it has for the last 103 years. Please plan to join us for the fun! Follow us on social media at www.facebook.com/pontotoc-county-mississippi-fair for more information and updates.