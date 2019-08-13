The Pontotoc County Fair is in full swing! If you have not visited the103rd edition of the best county fair in Mississippi, it is not too late. The remainder of the week is packed with action and fun. The schedule of daily events for the Pontotoc County Fair are listed below.
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Children’s Day
The event will take place on Wednesday, August 14th in the Pontotoc County Agricenter from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The event will include fun, education, and a master magician!
Adult Exhibits
Check in will be from noon until 5:30 p.m. for adult exhibits including textiles, household articles, home canning, and photography.
Family Night at the Fair
The event will take place on Wednesday, August 14 at 6:30 p.m. Admission will be the donation of can goods to the Pontotoc County Food Pantry. Come experience “Real Encounter” which is an action sports group that uses a motorcycle and BMX stunt show to share their testimonies.
Gate Admission
There will be no gate admission on Wednesday August 14th. All in attendance are asked to bring can goods for the Pontotoc Food Pantry.
Carnival Rides
Wednesday, August 14th is $20 armband night from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Thursday, August 15, 2019
Youth Exhibits
Check in will be from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Youth under the age of eighteen may enter exhibits in the areas of agribusiness, clothing construction, conservation & woodworking, creative arts, photo shop, engineering, collections, food preservation, household articles, horticulture, and kids in the kitchen.
Battle of the Bands
The event will take place on Thursday, August 15th at 7:00 p.m. in the Pontotoc County Agricenter. High School marching bands from North Pontotoc High School, South Pontotoc High School, and Pontotoc High School will perform and compete. The winning band will be determined by the amount of donations that each band receives. The event is sponsored by Piggly Wiggly of Pontotoc.
Mississippi Christian Bow Hunters Archery Contest
The archery contest will be Thursday, August 15th at 7:00 p.m. in the Winston Akers/B.J. Moorman Pavilion. The event is open to all archers. There will be youth and adult categories. The charge will be $10 per round.
Gate Admission
The gate admission for Thursday, August 15th is $4.00 for adults and $2.00 for children under 12 years old.
Carnival Rides
Thursday, August 15th is $25 armband night from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday night is also buy 1 get 1 free night. Both parties must be present when purchasing the tickets.
Friday, August 16, 2019
Adult Exhibits
Check in will be from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for adult exhibits including baked foods, vegetables, fruits, flowers, and plants. The Pontotoc County Fair Exhibit building will be open for public viewing from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
4-H Silent Auction
Bring your pocketbook to bid on awesome items to benefit Pontotoc County 4-H.
Friday Night Ram Rodeo
The event will take place on August 16th at 8:00 p.m. in the Pontotoc County Agricenter.
Gate Admission
The gate admission for Friday, August 16th is $8.00 for adults and $4.00 for children under 12 years old.
Carnival Rides
Friday, August 16th is $20 armband night from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 17, 2019
Lamb Show
The show will take place on Saturday, August 17th 10:00 a.m.
Dairy Show
The show will take place on Saturday, August 17th following the lamb show.
Exhibits
The Pontotoc County Fair Exhibit building will be open for public viewing from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
4-H Silent Auction
Bring your pocketbook to bid on awesome items to benefit Pontotoc County 4-H.
Saturday Night Ram Rodeo
The event will take place on August 17th at 8:00 p.m. in the Pontotoc County Agricenter.
Gate Admission
The gate admission for Friday, August 16th is $8.00 for adults and $4.00 for children under 12 years old.
Carnival Rides
Saturday, August 17th is $25 armband night from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.
That is not all! There will be a raffle for a building from Endville Storage and Cabins valued at $2,000. The Pontotoc County 4-H concession stand will also offer fantastic hotdogs, hamburgers, nachos, and popcorn. All the proceeds go to support the many Pontotoc County 4-H programs and activities. Don’t forget to try the famous Pontotoc County 4-H soft serve ice cream that is made using Ms. Sherry Thompson’s secret recipe!
Don’t miss a second of the Pontotoc County Fair. Follow us on social media at www.facebook.com/pontotoc-county-mississippi-fair for more information and updates.