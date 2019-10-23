Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will address concerns of the citizens in the Pontotoc area on Tuesday, October 29th at 6:00 p.m.
The town hall meeting will take place at the Pontotoc County Courthouse located at 11 East Washington Street in Pontotoc. The purpose of this meeting with Commissioner Presley is to discuss public utility service, broadband internet service, cellular phone service, among other issues.
Commissioner Presley will also take questions and concerns from the local community during the meeting.
“One of the most important things an elected official can do is go out and listen to the people. This Town Hall meeting will give the citizens of Pontotoc County the chance to personally meet with me to ask questions or share concerns,” Commissioner Presley said.
This meeting is free and open to the public.