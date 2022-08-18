Hartwell-Tutor memorial set
The annual memorial gathering at Hartnell-Tutor Cemetery will be Sunday, August 21, 2 p.m. If you are unable to attend please send contributions to Patricia Young Henry, 127 North Columbia Street., Pontotoc, MS 38863 or deposit to Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery Fund at First Choice Bank in Pontotoc.
Toccopola homecoming set
Toccopola Baptist Church homecoming is set for August 28,11 a.m. with potluck lunch at 12 noon in the fellowship hall. Canaan's Way Quartet will be singing after lunch.
The speaker will be Wanda Luther Dean.
Mrs. Dean moved to Toccopola in the summer of 1955 and began 1st grade with Mrs. Baine as her teacher. Her father was the agriculture teacher at Toccopola School. Her family resided in Toccopola until the school closed. The 1964-65 school year was the last year the school was open due to the consolidation of the Lafayette School District. There were 13 in her final class.
After graduating from Randolph High School in 1966, Mrs. Dean attended Mississippi State University where she received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She then attended the University of Mississippi where she received her Ph.D.
Mrs. Dean taught special education at Starkville Junior High School and in West Columbia, S.C. After returning to Mississippi, she worked with the Oxford School District until her retirement in 2003.
She now teaches online graduate courses for Mississippi State University and works with the International Graduate Program for Educators at the State University of New York. She has worked in 53 countries.
She and her husband Michael Dean, who is originally from Florida, live in Lafayette Springs with their two dogs and two cats.
Lantrip Baptist sets revival
Lantrip Baptist Church will be concluding revival services tonight, August 17, 7 p.m. with Sam Yarbrough speaking. The music director is Bobby Hood and pianist is Deanna Wooten. Pastor, Robert Earl Alexander and congregation invite you to attend this special service. Lantrip is located South of Pontotoc at 1175 Highway 9 in Bruce.
Salmon Cemetery meeting set
The Salmon Cemetery Meeting will be Sat. August 20, 2022, 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Contributions for the cemetery upkeep can be deposited in the Salmon Cemetery Account at BancorpSouth in Ecru or the Salmon Cemetery Maintenance Fund at First Choice Bank in Pontotoc.
Sartin benefit set Aug. 20
There will be a benefit for Joe Sartin, who has cancer, at Midway Baptist Church Saturday, August 20, 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 8773 Highway 15 South between Pontotoc and Hulk. Box suppers ar $10 each which will include hamburger or hot dogs, baked beans, ships, cookie and a drink. The auction will begin at 6:30 p.m and will include recliners, cakes, rifle and etc. Please dome help Joey and his family.
Free concert set Saturday Aug. 20
There will be a free concert at the First Choice pavilion Saturday, Aug. 20, 5:30 - 8 p.m. featuring Legends of the Blues and For Appeal. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the evening.
Springville Cemetery Memorial set
The Springville Cemetery Memorial Day will be Sunday, September 4, 10:30 a.m. with a speaker and lunch on the ground afterwards. Donations are welcome. If you are unable to attend please send your donation for the upkeep of the cemetery to George Rutledge, 2009 South Pontotoc Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Pontocola Memorial Day set
Memorial Day at the Pontocola cemetery will be Sunday, Sept. 11 beginning at 10:30.
Guinn Cemetery Memorial Day
Guinn Cemetery Memorial Day will be Sunday, August 21, 11 a.m. If you are unable t attend, donations for the cemetery maintenance can be sent to the Guin Cemetery Maintenance fund at First Choice Bank in Pontotoc, Miss.
Benefit set for Joey Morris
There will be a benefit for Joey Morris Saturday, September 3, 4 p.m., at Green Valley Baptist Church, 265 Old Airport Road Pontotoc. It will include a spaghetti supper and auction with entertainment by Cody Riddle, Anna Lauren Reese and Steve McGregory who recently performed the Grand Ole Opry. The auctioneer is Lisa Lyons. Please contact Lynn at 662-760-3860 or Jean at 662-296-3135 with questions on how to donate. Joey is in ICU at Baptist Memorial in Memphis on a ventilator.
Woodland sets homecoming
Woodland Baptist will have homecoming services Sunday, Sept. 18. This is our first homecoming day since Covid hit. Singing will begin at 10 am, preaching at 11.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for Pontotoc County children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
