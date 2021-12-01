Rudolph Run hits the streets Dec. 11
If you enjoy running through the streets of Pontotoc then this run is right for you! The twelfth annual Rudolph Run will hit the streets Saturday, December 11, 8 a.m. The run features a 5K, 10K or Relaxing Reindeer run.
This event will be a traditional runs this year. Register at runsignup.com by December 1 to receive a free t-shirt. The price is $30 for any event; $20 for high school cross country team members and first responders.
It is hosted by The Pontotoc Juniorettes Club, a volunteer organization of Pontotoc County high school students. Whitney and Kathryn Smith, Race Chairpersons.
For more information, contact Michelle Sutton, Pontotoc Juniorettes Director, at 662-231-2707 or Whitney Smith at 662-419-9750.
Head Start applications sought
Pontotoc Head Start will be acceptation applications for children who are younger than kindergarten age. Please come by the center at 341 Ridge Drive (turn west beside the Agri-Center sign on Hwy. 15 Bypass) to fill out an application. When you come you will need the following: Child’s Birth Certificate, 121 shot record; medicaid or Insurance Card, proof of income for the previous 12 months, non income status notarized statement if not employed, if not the parent you must provide proof of guardianship by the judge. If you have more questions, please call 662-509-7085.
Hammers of Hope in Nettleton this Saturday
Hammers of Hope will be replacing a roof this Saturday, December 4, beginning at 8 a.m. at 30296 Airline Rd Nettleton, Ms. Gloves and wheelbarrows are needed for this job when you come. Wear warm clothes. Good fellowship and lunch provided. Come out and be a blessing. Donations appreciated.
Table Centerpiece Class offered, deadline Dec. 3
Learn how to make a traditional horizontal centerpiece for your dining table, coffee table or sideboard. Each centerpiece will be made from fresh winter greenery, red carnations, and red candles. With care, your fresh centerpiece will last through Christmas. All supplies will be provided.
The cost for the class is $15. The class will be held on Thursday, December 9, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. Participants should call or come by the office to register no later than this Friday, December 3.
Wrestling is coming to Pontotoc Christmas Day
Do you want to see some live action wrestling? It is coming to Pontotoc Christmas Day night. The sponsors of the event will be at the Ecru Christmas Parade and the Pontotoc Christmas Parade giving out free tickets to the children. The event is slated to get underway at the Agri-Center Christmas night at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.