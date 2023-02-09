Mobile Food Pantry set Feb. 11
Ecru Second Baptist Church In Partnership with the Mid South Food Bank will host a Mobile Food Pantry from 9 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, February 11, at Ecru Second Baptist Church located at 350 Central Avenue, Ecru, MS (North of Ecru Park). Please have Valid ID, Proof of Income and Residency. Limit 3 households per vehicle. Applications available onsite. We serve Pontotoc, Union, Lee, Tippah, Lafayette and surrounding counties. For more information call 662-321-6062.
Retired teachers meeting set
Retired Teachers will meet on February 15, 2023, at 11:30 in the Yamato SteakHouse of Japan on West Oxford Street. All retired educators are invited to attend. This promises to be a very informative meeting as we will have a guest speaker from Three Rivers.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Mardi-Gras parade set Feb. 11
Pontotoc Main Street-chamber of Commerce is planning the Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:00. It will be the same concept as our Independence Day Parade. Nominations are being sought for the Mardi Gras King and Queen. These nominees should be those dedicated to using their time, talents, and actions to making the world a better place. Please submit a brief description of why you think this individual should be chosen as the King or Queen of Pontotoc's Mardi Gras. The King and Queen will ride in the Mardi Gras Parade.
Nominations can be emailed to chamber@pontotocchamber.com, mailed or dropped off at 109 N. Main St., Pontotoc, MS 38863. Deadlines for nominations is Thursday, Feb. 2, 5 p.m.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open Feb. 11
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. This month they will be opening February 11. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Prom dress drive set Feb. 11
The second annual “A Dress Fit For a Queen” dress drive will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Pontotoc High School Commons.
The drive seeks donated prom/formal dresses and related accessories, which will then be given free to students who cannot afford a suitable dress for prom.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet to open Feb. 25
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month it will be February 25.
Republican women to meet Feb. 13
Mark you calendar and be sure to attend our February meeting on Monday, February 13 at 6:30 pm at the library. You will enjoy hearing Mayor Emily Mord Quinn from Fulton. Emily is an amazing Republican woman and great speaker ! Bring someone with you ! You don’t want to miss this meeting! Also , if anyone needs transportation, please let us know .