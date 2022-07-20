VBS set at Toccopola Baptist
Toccopola Baptist Church will have a one day Vacation Bible School, Saturday, July 23, 1:00 pm - 4:00 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Please join us for a day of fun and learning God’s word!
Algoma Baptist sets revival services
Algoma Baptist Church will have revival services Sunday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 3. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. while week night services will be at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be bro. Larry Winkler. Bro Don Smith is the pastor.
Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist revival set
Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church will have rival services August 1-3. The speaker will be Bro. Thomas Lloyd of Crosswalk Freewill Baptist Church of New Albany. The host pastor is Bro. Kenneth Bishop and invites all to come.
Greatest Mission VBS set
Greatest Mission Baptist Church is continuing Vacation Bible School through this Friday, July 22, 6-8:30 p.m. with commencement July 24 at 6 p.m. The Bible school is for pre-K through sixth graders. The theme for the week is Big Fish Bay, Hooked on God’s Mercy.
Ghostchasers auditions set
Time for the fall production! The Pontotoc Community Theater will present the fall production, Ghostchasers, this October 15 and 16. That means we need a cast of characters. Actors and actresses ages 15 and up are invited to audition for the show. All experience levels are welcome! Whether you have ever been on stage or not, we welcome you to come and shine.
Here’s a little taste of the play: an earthquake jolt has freed a poltergeist and it’s creating dangerous mischief! Things are especially at their worst at the Asylum for the Extremely Tense People!
If you want to take a part in this hilarity and fun, make sure you come audition.
The dates to audition are this Friday-Saturday, July 22-23 from 12 noon to 2 p.m as well as Monday and Tuesday July 25- 26, 6 to 7 p.m.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
CATCH Kids clinic is open for Pontotoc County children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Final concert set Thursday
The 2022 Free Summer Concert series will wrap up at the First Choice Bank Pavilion this Thursday, July 21 with Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies singing at 6 p.m.
Blood drive set at Turnpike Aug. 6
Turnpike Baptist Church will be hosting a Replenishment Blood Drive for Selena McGregor. Selena was just recently diagnosed will Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Selena retired from teaching at North Pontotoc Elementary in May, where she taught for 25 years. She is married to Phil McGregor and mother to Sami Grace McGregor, James Clay McGregor and the late Will McGregor.
She will be undergoing a vast amount of chemotherapy treatments. The Blood Drive will be set up at Turnpike Baptist Church on Saturday, August 6 between the hours of 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
There will also be a Bake Sale and T-shirts for sales the day of the Blood Drive. If you would like to give blood please you may contact Tina Gregory with Turnpike Baptist Church at 419-8085 or call Vitalant 877-258-4825 to set an appointment and the Sponsor code will be Selena McGregor.
For more information please call Becky Malone, 419-5319 or Pat Heatherly, 419-2871 or Tina Gregory listed above.
Revival set at Palestine United Methodist
Revival services will conclude Palestine United Methodist Church tonight, Wednesday, July 20. Bro. Harold Robinson will bring the messages. Potluck at 6 p.m. with message at 7 p.m. The church is located on the corner of Salmon and Palestine Roads. Everyone is invited to join us for this special time of worship.
Revival services conclude at Liberty
Revival services will conclude at Liberty Baptist Church in Pontotoc County, tonight, Wednesday, July 20. Services will start at 7:00 p.m.
White Zion Presbyterian sets services
Memorial Day services will be at the White Zion Presbyterian Church on Highway 6 East this Sunday, July 24 beginning at 11 a.m. The Saltillo Circuit Riders will bring the special music. Pastor Steve Hill will deliver the message. Potluck lunch will be served immediately afterward. Everyone is invited to come and celebrate with us.
VBS set at Victory in Cross Tabernacle
Victory In The Cross Tabernacle, 371 Hester Lane, will have their first annual Vacation Bible School August 6, 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. for ages 3-17. The theme is Jesus Saves. There will be games, food bible lessons, crafts and music. There will be also be water actuates so please bring extra clothes and towels. Families are welcome to join us for hot dogs and s’mores at 3 p.m. Come beat the heat wave and learn how Jesus saves.
Lantrip Baptist Church singing set
Lantrip Baptist Church will have a singing on Saturday, July 30 at 6 p.m. The Ellis Family, a bluegrass group from Mountain View, AK will be singing. Pastor is Robert Earl Alexander.