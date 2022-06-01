Farmers market open
The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market continues to be open with fresh produce this Saturday. Local vendors will be there selling their produce, baked goods, eggs, cottage foods, plants, cut flowers and handcrafted items. The market will accept major credit cars and SNAP. You can double your SNAP up to $20 each market day.
People wishing to sell their farm fresh produce and other locally-produced food and plants can contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@hotmail.com or 662-489-5042 for a vendor application and other details. The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday morning from May to October. Hours are 7 a.m. – Noon. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH!
Dairy day set at the farmers market Saturday
It’s Dairy Day this Saturday at the market! Meet Liza the goat and her buddies whose milk produce the wonderful soap from Howdy Hills Farm…plus Southern Cultured Creamery will be making their debut at the market with fresh milk from their Algoma diary farm. Bring the family and visit the MSU Extension booth for kids’ Dairy Day activities. Our market is The Place to Be on Saturday morning, spending time with your friends and neighbors and learning about our local dairy farms and the dedicated families that keep them running. For more information, contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 662-489-5042. The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday morning from May to October. Open at 7:00 am. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH!
Bloodmobile at Pontotoc Co. Sheriff Dept. today
The bloodmobile will be at the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department today, Wednesday, June 1, 2 - 6 p.m. To schedule your appointment visit donors.vitalant.org and search by sponsor code pontotocsheriff.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery Memorial Day set
Pleasant Grove Cemetery Memorial Day and homecoming service will be Sunday, June 5 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with former pastor Bro. Fred Hartley as guest speaker. A business meeting and dinner will follow the service. If you can’t attend donations can be mailed to Dennis Henderson, 917 Garret Creek Loop, Pontotoc.
Williams Cemetery meeting set
Williams Cemetery annual meeting will be Sunday, June 5 at Gershorm Baptist Church starting with a pot luck meal at 12:30 with a business meeting to follow. If you have any relatives or family in that cemetery this is how we raise money for the upkeep. If you can’t attend please mail donations to Sandra Safely, 158 Berryhill Cove, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Zion School reunion set
Anyone who attended the Zion School is invited to the fifth reunion which will be held Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. until in the Zion Baptist church Fellowship Hall at 459 Valley Road. A group picture will be made before the meal. Please come and see all your old friends and make some new ones. Bring your favorite foods for the meal. Plates, cups and utensils will be provided.
New Hope hosts gospel sing
New Hope Church, located at 2400 County Road 413 in Oklolona will have a gospel singing Saturday, June 11. Meal at 6 p.m. with singing at 7 p.m. Special guest is Pam Gardner (Still Blessed). Everyone is welcome to come worship in song and fellowship with us!
Bramlett reunion set June 12
The descendants of Joe and Eunice Bramlett will meet Sunday, June 12 at the Toccopola Community Center. The building will be open at 10 a.m. Please bring your lunch, pictures and memories and share the day with us.
Ride for the Light
The Ride for the Light race will be on the Tanglefoot Trail Saturday, June 18. This is a non-competitive bike ride designed to promote health and wellness and to benefit foreign and home missions through a national program called "Speed the Light". The ride route will begin at the First Choice Bank Gateway (140 W. Reynolds St, Pontotoc, MS 38863) and travel south along the scenic, wooded Tanglefoot Trail®
Three ride options are offered: Approximately 10 miles, 30 miles, 50 miles. Restrooms and free refreshments will be available at each of these stops. A light lunch will be provided at the Gateway beginning at 11:30. Registration fees of $50 are non-refundable.