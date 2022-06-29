Fourth of July activities this Saturday at the Pontotoc Farmer's Market
It's the Fourth of July weekend and we are celebrating at the Pontotoc Farmers' Market with our First Annual Zucchini Races! All supplies will be provided to create and decorate your own zucchini mobile. All ages can particpate. Races scheduled throughout the morning. First race starts at 8AM.
This week at the Farmers' Table is cucumber tomato salad, make with ALL LOCAL, ALL FRESH produce! Visit the University of Mississippi nutrition students, AJ and Anna, to try their cucumber salad and pick up a recipe card.
See extension agent, James Shannon, at the MSU Extension booth for information on programs and activities sponsored by the Extension Service.
ALL LOCAL produce picked FRESH this week for the market, Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Okra, Green Beans, Tomatoes, Sweet Corn, Potatoes, Cucumbers, Squash, Eggplant, Peppers, Blueberries, Peaches, Plums, Blackberries, Figs and more! Check off your weekly grocery list with fresh milk and chocolate milk, along with herbal teas, honey, eggs, jams, jellies, preserves, pickles and canned goods. Delicious granola, breads, cookies, cakes, muffins, cobblers and sweets from our local bakers.
Pick up cut flower arrangements, ornamental plants, goat milk soap, balms and salves, garden tools, and local arts and crafts from our artisans!
Using SNAP? The Market is now offering Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies, up to $20. Stop by our Welcome Table to use your SNAP card and receive the free tokens.
In the heart of Pontotoc County, our local market is The Place to Be on Saturday morning. For more information, contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 662-489-5042. Open at 7:00 am. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH!
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
CATCH Kids clinic is ready to serve the people of Pontotoc County again who have children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care.
Valerie Long, who is the family nurse practitioner at the clinic said she is exited to be open again.
“We see patients who are birth through 18 years of age,” she noted. “If your child has a toothache or any kind of injury from head to foot, we will be here to help out. We have doctors who are on hand the two hours we are open to see patients.”
The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Next summer concert is Monday, July 4
The 2022 Free Summer Concert series continues tomorrow at the First Choice Bank Pavilion on July 14 The Cody Riddle Band will sing at 6 p.m. and July 21 Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies will sing at 6 p.m. This Monday, July 4, the concert will be at the Howard Stafford Park featuring Leo Mask and the County Mounties at 7 p.m.
Sniders celebrate 50 years
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Snider will celebrate their 50 anniversary June 30. There will be no formal reception. God has been good to us. Life is good.
Veteran’s Fish Fry set June 30
All Veterans, Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. Armed Forces are invited to join the members and auxiliary of American Legion Post 16 for our annual fish fry to be held on Thursday, June 30, at 6:00 p.m. at the Tanglefoot Trail Gateway Pavilion located on South College Street across from Reeder Farm Supply. Family members (adults and children) are also invited and are certainly welcome.
This is our pre-July 4th celebration, and we will have plenty to eat. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be available for those who do not prefer fish.
Our Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk, Ricky Ferguson will be our guest and he will be briefly speaking about a future project that will be of great benefit and support to the Veterans of Pontotoc County.
We look forward to seeing you and welcome any donation to help offset our expenses.
The American Legion Auxiliary will be joining us and helping with setup and serving, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be an enjoyable time.
Please call 662-489-3907 with any questions.
Center Hill Community Day
Center Hill Baptist Church will host a Community Day on Saturday, July 2, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Lunch will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the church fellowship hall located 290 Lessel Road, Blue Springs. They will have hamburgers, hotdogs, a waterslide, bouncy house and lots of fun and games. Family, friends, everyone is welcomed!