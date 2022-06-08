Farmers market open
The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market continues to be open with fresh produce this Saturday.
Pontotoc Farmers' Market welcomes back Southern Cultured Creamery to the market with local, fresh milk. New this week at the market...Blueberries! Cherry Creek Orchard will have Red Cairo peaches.
Visit White Farm & Produce for squash, cucumbers, potatoes, tomatoes, onions and more.
Vine ripened tomatoes and peppers from Powell Farms.
Farm fresh eggs from Cedar Hills Farm and Aldridge Farms, along with jams and jellies. "Just Like Mammas" will have breads and desserts.
Fresh honey, granola, hive products and produce from Valley Road Honey Farm.
Cut flowers and plants from Billie's Bloomers and Taylor Flower Patch. Visit Claude and Ann for their pepper sauce, canned goods and beans.
Herbal teas and salves from Seed & Sparrow. Lots of Amish summer produce will be at the market along with other locally produced cottage foods.
Don't miss out on the goat milk soap from Howdy Hills Farm and shop our artisans for folk art, needlework, jewelry and hand-crafted garden tools.
The market accepts major credit cars and SNAP. You can double your SNAP up to $20 each market day.
People wishing to sell their farm fresh produce and other locally-produced food and plants can contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@hotmail.com or 662-489-5042 for a vendor application and other details. The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday morning from May to October. Hours are 7 a.m. until sell out. And sometimes the sellout is pretty fast. So come early if you want to buy.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
CATCH Kids clinic is ready to serve the people of Pontotoc County again who have children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care.
Valerie Long, who is the family nurse practitioner at the clinic said she is exited to be open again.
“We see patients who are birth through 18 years of age,” she noted. “If your child has a toothache or any kind of injury from head to foot, we will be here to help out. We have doctors who are on hand the two hours we are open to see patients.”
The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Summer Concert series opens tomorrow
The 2022 Free Summer Concert series will open tomorrow at the First Choice Bank Pavilion with the Legend of the Blues beginning at 6 p.m. June 23 will feature The Porch Rockers at 7 p.m., July 14 The Cody Riddle Band will sing at 6 p.m. and July 21 Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies will sing at 6 p.m.
The week of July 4, the concert will be on Monday, July 4 at the Howard Stafford Park featuring Leo Mask and the County Mounties at 7 p.m.
Zion School reunion set
Anyone who attended the Zion School is invited to the fifth reunion which will be held Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. until in the Zion Baptist church Fellowship Hall at 459 Valley Road. A group picture will be made before the meal. Please come and see all your old friends and make some new ones. Bring your favorite foods for the meal. Plates, cups and utensils will be provided.
New Hope hosts gospel sing
New Hope Church, located at 2400 County Road 413 in Oklolona will have a gospel singing Saturday, June 11. Meal at 6 p.m. with singing at 7 p.m. Special guest is Pam Gardner (Still Blessed). Everyone is welcome to come worship in song and fellowship with us!
Bramlett reunion set June 12
The descendants of Joe and Eunice Bramlett will meet Sunday, June 12 at the Toccopola Community Center. The building will be open at 10 a.m. Please bring your lunch, pictures and memories and share the day with us.
Ride for the Light set June 18
The Ride for the Light race will be on the Tanglefoot Trail Saturday, June 18. This is a non-competitive bike ride designed to promote health and wellness and to benefit foreign and home missions through a national program called "Speed the Light". The ride route will begin at the First Choice Bank Gateway (140 W. Reynolds St, Pontotoc, MS 38863) and travel south along the scenic, wooded Tanglefoot Trail®
Three ride options are offered: Approximately 10 miles, 30 miles, 50 miles. Restrooms and free refreshments will be available at each of these stops. A light lunch will be provided at the Gateway beginning at 11:30. Registration fees of $50 are non-refundable.
Macedonia Homecoming set
There will be homecoming services set for Macedonia Cemetery June 19, 11 a.m. Bro Sam Yarbrough will bring the message. A covered dish meal will follow the service. A special offering will be taken for the upkeep of the cemetery.
If you can’t come for the the service and would like to make a donation for the upkeep please send it to Rickey Jaggers, 5461 Macedonia Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Immanuel VBS set June 25
Immanuel Baptist church will have vacation Bible School Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Please come and bring your children.
Randolph Baptist sets VBS
Randolph Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School beginning Monday, June 27. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m. A meal will be served at 6 on those nights. Commencement will be Friday, July 1, 5:30 p.m. There will be no meal on this night.
Bellevue Baptist VBS set
Bellevue Baptist Church will have vacation Bible School June 20-24 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. for those who are pre-K through sixth grades. The theme for this year is Sparks Studio, Created! Designed! Empowered!
First UMC sets VBS
First United Methodist will have Vacation Bible School June 13-16, 5-8 p.m. for pre-K through sixth grade. The theme for the week is Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Bucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is June 25.