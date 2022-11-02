Thaxton to celebrate 150 years
Thaxton Baptist Church will celebrate its 150 Anniversary on Sunday, November 6, at 10:00 a.m.
There will be a special presentation from the Miss. Baptist Association by Bro. Jim “J.R.” Ray.
Guest minister is Dr. Shawn Parker, executive director/treasurer of the Miss. Baptist convention Baord.
Thaxton Baptist Choo will provide special music. Everyone has special invitation to attend by Bro. Michael Wilbanks and the congregation; especially former residents that grew up in the community and had connections with Thaxton Baptist by membership, attendance, or family connections.
J.D. Brown ride set
J.D. Brown Memorial Trail Ride for St Jude, is set for Saturday Nov. 5, 10 a.m. at 725 Mud Creek Road in Pontotoc. Lunch will be served following the ride with a live auction set after lunch. Wagons welcome and hayride will be available for those without horses. Each $100 donation receives a chance to win a saddle.
Wreaths Across America orders due
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 is again taking orders for the wreaths to place on your loved one’s graves. Call Mary Frances Stepp 662.509 0903 or Sylvia Swords 662.316.4646 to place an order. Checks should be made payable to Wreaths Across America. Orders will be taken at least through Nov. 11. Pickup date will be announced later.
Pleasant Dale sets singing
Gospel singing will be at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in Thaxton featuring the Phillips Family from North Carolina on Saturday, November 12, 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to this special singing. Bro Don Sparks is the pastor.
MHV Holiday House set booth deadline is Friday
The Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) will be hosting their annual Holiday House this year on Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. Booth spaces are available for vendors to sell handmade items. Booths should be reserved by Friday, October 28.
Call or come by the Extension Office to get an application for a booth. Lunch plates of chicken and dressing with trimmings, dessert, and drink will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and are $10.00. Those wishing to place take-out orders can call 662-489-3925 on the day of the event.
Retired teachers to meet Nov. 16
Retired teachers will meet Wednesday, November 16, 11:30 at Yamato Steak House located at 258 West Oxford Street. David Washington will be the guest speaker. The retired teachers meet the third Wednesday of each month.
Tanglefoot trot set Nov. 26
A fundraiser race benefitting CATCH Kids, Inc. featuring a 10K, 5K, and 1 mile fun run is set for Saturday, November 26 at the First Choice Bank Gateway Tanglefoot Trail (139 West Reynolds, Pontotoc, MS). Interested runners can register via https://racesonline.com/events/tanglefoot-trot. You may also register the day of the race from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. Registration for those 12 and under is $20 and for adults the registration fee is $35. This event is designed to involve food, fun, and family entertainment while also raising awareness about CATCH Kids, Inc.
