McGregor’s Chapel celebrating 75 years
McGregor’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Veteran’s Highway West in Pontotoc will be celebrating their 75 year anniversary and homecoming Sunday, October 23, 10:30 a.m. with host pastor Bro.Mike Daniels and guest pastor Bro. Steve Nichols.
A meal will be served and there will be singing in the afternoon with pianist Carl Gregory, Lajuana Harrison and Patricia Henry. Everyone is invited.
Pleasant Grove Baptist revival set
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church will conclude revival services tonight, Wednesday, October 26, which will feature Prophecy Night with Dr. Cecil Fayard preaching on “The War with Russia” from Ezekiel 38:1-3. The special music for the services will be under the direction of Bro. Mickey Gentry and Sue Harrison is the revival soloist. Supper will be served at 6:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove is located off of Highway 41 South at 67 Pleasant Grove Road. Bro. Paul Sims is pastor.
Thaxton to celebrate 150 years
Thaxton Baptist Church will celebrate its 150 Anniversary on Sunday, November 6, at 10:00 a.m.
There will be a special presentation from the Miss. Baptist Association by Bro. Jim “J.R.” Ray.
Guest minister is Dr. Shawn Parker, executive director/treasurer of the Miss. Baptist convention Baord.
Thaxton Baptist Choo will provide special music. Everyone has special invitation to attend by Bro. Michael Wilbanks and the congregation; especially former residents that grew up in the community and had connections with Thaxton Baptist by membership, attendance, or family connections.
American Legion to meet at Museum Thursday
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, October 27 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting location for this month only will be at the Pontotoc Museum located in the Old Post Office downtown across from the Court House.
Our program this month will be presented by Martha Jo Coleman, Museum Curator, and her staff. They will give us a briefing on the historical development of the museum, and we will be taking a tour of the displays as well as viewing the newly designed Veteran’s Display. They work very hard in having a first-class museum to represent Pontotoc’s History and we really appreciate them taking the time to share with us during our monthly meeting.
We look forward to seeing you and please bring a finger food to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a fun evening. For questions please call 489-3907.
J.D. Brown ride set
J.D. Brown Memorial Trail Ride for St Jude, is set for Saturday Nov. 5, 10 a.m. at 725 Mud Creek Road in Pontotoc. Lunch will be served following the ride with a live auction set after lunch. Wagons welcome and hayride will be available for those without horses. Each $100 donation receives a chance to win a saddle.
Benefit for Petit set
There will be a benefit for Roger Pettit Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Houlka Community Center. BBQ plates with dessert will be offered for $15. An auction will begin at 6 p.m. All donations are accepted and appreciated.
Pleasant Dale sets singing
Gospel singing will be at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in Thaxton featuring the Phillips Family from North Carolina on Saturday, November 12, 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to this special singing. Bro Don Sparks is the pastor.
Lee Memorial sets homecoming
Lee Memorial Baptist Church will hold their homecoming Sunday, October 30. Bro Gerald Crab will preach with a covered dish lunch afterwards. The Magters Quartet will perform in the afternoon. Please join us at 208 Lana Street in Pontotoc.
MHV Holiday House set booth deadline is Friday
The Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) will be hosting their annual Holiday House this year on Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. Booth spaces are available for vendors to sell handmade items. Booths should be reserved by Friday, October 28.
Call or come by the Extension Office to get an application for a booth. Lunch plates of chicken and dressing with trimmings, dessert, and drink will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and are $10.00. Those wishing to place take-out orders can call 662-489-3925 on the day of the event.
Retired teachers to meet Nov. 16
Retired teachers will meet Wednesday, November 16, 11:30 at Yamato Steak House located at 258 West Oxford Street. David Washington will be the guest speaker. The retired teachers meet the third Wednesday of each month.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.