Summer produce available this week at the Farmer’s Market
ALL LOCAL produce picked FRESH this week for the market....Okra, Green Beans, Tomatoes, Sweet Corn, Potatoes, Cucumbers, Squash, Eggplant, Peppers, Blueberries, Peaches, Blackberries, Figs and more!
Check off your weekly grocery list with fresh milk and chocolate milk from Algoma's Southern Cultured Creamery along with eggs, jams, jellies, preserves, pickles and canned goods. Delicious breads, cookies, cakes, muffins, cobblers and sweets from our new bakers this year: Regenia's Baked Goods, Joy's Symphony, Honor's Pies and Just Like Mama's. One stop shopping at the Pontotoc Farmers' Market and you can be sure that everything is ALL LOCAL and ALL FRESH.
Using SNAP? The Market is now offering Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies. Stop by our Welcome Table to use your SNAP card and receive the free tokens.
New to our market this year are cut flowers from Taylor Flower patch and ornamental plants from Billie's Bloomers. Stop in to welcome our new vendors and take home plants grown by a Master Gardener and cut flowers from a professionally cultured flower patch.
At the Pontotoc Farmers' Market, all produce and all baked goods, eggs, dairy, flowers, plants and every art piece and craft are produced within 40 miles of the market. In the heart of Pontotoc County, our local market is The Place to Be on Saturday morning. For more information, contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 662-489-5042. Open at 7:00 am. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH!
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
CATCH Kids clinic is ready to serve the people of Pontotoc County again who have children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care.
Valerie Long, who is the family nurse practitioner at the clinic said she is exited to be open again.
“We see patients who are birth through 18 years of age,” she noted. “If your child has a toothache or any kind of injury from head to foot, we will be here to help out. We have doctors who are on hand the two hours we are open to see patients.”
The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Summer Concert series continues tomorrow
The 2022 Free Summer Concert series continues tomorrow at the First Choice Bank Pavilion with The Porch Rockers at 7 p.m., July 14 The Cody Riddle Band will sing at 6 p.m. and July 21 Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies will sing at 6 p.m. The week of July 4, the concert will be on Monday, July 4 at the Howard Stafford Park featuring Leo Mask and the County Mounties at 7 p.m.
Immanuel VBS set June 25
Immanuel Baptist church will have vacation Bible School Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Please come and bring your children.
Randolph Baptist sets VBS
Randolph Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School beginning Monday, June 27. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m. A meal will be served at 6 on those nights. Commencement will be Friday, July 1, 5:30 p.m. There will be no meal on this night.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Bucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is this Saturday, June 25.
Benefit for Dylan Tutor set
A benefit for Dylan Tutor is set for this Saturday, June 25 at Rise and Shine Restaurant on Highway 9 South with live music starting at 2 p.m. There will be an auction, bake sale and bounce house as well as snow cones and barbecue plates. For more information about this benefit please call Rise and Shine Restaurant at 662-419-6320, John McGee at 662-297-2399 or Daphane Scribner at 662-266-3322 if you would like to donate for this auction.
Dylan is a 2022 graduate of South Pontotoc High School. He had a side by side accident that put him in critical care in Tupelo. He is the son of Damian and Brandie Tutor.
Mark Burcham memorial benefit set
There will be a memorial benefit for Mark Burcham who passed away recently after battling cancer since 2015.
The benefit will be Saturday June 25 starting at 4 p.m. at the Ecru Baptist Church Fellowship Hall and parking lot. T shirts are currently being sold. Fish and chicken plates will be available for purchase. There will be a silent auction starting at 4 p.m. Live Auction starts at 6 p.m. There will also be live music. For additional information or to donate please contact 662 419 1063 or 661 419 5830. All proceeds will will go to help his wife with medical and hospital bills.
Veteran’s Fish Fry set June 30
All Veterans, Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. Armed Forces are invited to join the members and auxiliary of American Legion Post 16 for our annual fish fry to be held on Thursday, June 30, at 6:00 p.m. at the Tanglefoot Trail Gateway Pavilion located on South College Street across from Reeder Farm Supply. Family members (adults and children) are also invited and are certainly welcome.
This is our pre-July 4th celebration, and we will have plenty to eat. Hamburgers and hotdogs will be available for those who do not prefer fish.
Our Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk, Ricky Ferguson will be our guest and he will be briefly speaking about a future project that will be of great benefit and support to the Veterans of Pontotoc County.
We look forward to seeing you and welcome any donation to help offset our expenses.
The American Legion Auxiliary will be joining us and helping with setup and serving, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be an enjoyable time.
Please call 662-489-3907 with any questions.