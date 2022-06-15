It’s berry day at the farmers market this Saturday
This Saturday at the Pontotoc Farmers’ Market, join us for a Berry Happy Fathers’ Day weekend! Blackberries and Blueberries are coming in and our new “Farmers Table” will have samples of Blackberry Syrup over ice cream along with Blueberries and fresh cream.
Bring the family to see Curious George Plants a Seed sponsored by the Pontotoc County Library. Large scale prints of each page will be out on the Market Lawn for kids to read aloud with library staff …. and look for our very own Man in the Yellow Hat!
Yoga at the Market is back this Saturday from 7:30 to 8:30. Join certified instructor, Forrest Jenkins of Sassafras Yoga, for some deep breaths, strength and release for beginners and experts alike. No charge, thanks to our sponsor Red Med Clinic, and extra mats are available.
More and more summer produce is on its way to the market. Lots of cucumbers, squash, onions, potatoes, eggplant, ripe tomatoes, peppers, beans and okra. Get your weekly supply of fresh milk from Southern Cultured Creamery and pick up fresh eggs and baked goods from our many bakers.
The market accepts major credit cars and SNAP. You can double your SNAP up to $20 each market day.
People wishing to sell their farm fresh produce and other locally-produced food and plants can contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@hotmail.com or 662-489-5042 for a vendor application and other details. The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday morning from May to October. Hours are 7 a.m. until sell out. And sometimes the sellout is pretty fast. So come early if you want to buy.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
CATCH Kids clinic is ready to serve the people of Pontotoc County again who have children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care.
Valerie Long, who is the family nurse practitioner at the clinic said she is exited to be open again.
“We see patients who are birth through 18 years of age,” she noted. “If your child has a toothache or any kind of injury from head to foot, we will be here to help out. We have doctors who are on hand the two hours we are open to see patients.”
The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Summer Concert series continues tomorrow
The 2022 Free Summer Concert series continues tomorrow at the First Choice Bank Pavilion with Good Time Grass starting at 7 p.m., June 23 will feature The Porch Rockers at 7 p.m., July 14 The Cody Riddle Band will sing at 6 p.m. and July 21 Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies will sing at 6 p.m. The week of July 4, the concert will be on Monday, July 4 at the Howard Stafford Park featuring Leo Mask and the County Mounties at 7 p.m.
Ride for the Light
The Ride for the Light race will be on the Tanglefoot Trail Saturday, June 18. This is a non-competitive bike ride designed to promote health and wellness and to benefit foreign and home missions through a national program called "Speed the Light". The ride route will begin at the First Choice Bank Gateway (140 W. Reynolds St, Pontotoc, MS 38863) and travel south along the scenic, wooded Tanglefoot Trail®
Three ride options are offered: Approximately 10 miles, 30 miles, 50 miles. Restrooms and free refreshments will be available at each of these stops. A light lunch will be provided at the Gateway beginning at 11:30. Registration fees of $50 are non-refundable.
Macedonia Homecoming set
There will be homecoming services set for Macedonia Cemetery June 19, 11 a.m. Bro Sam Yarbrough will bring the message. A covered dish meal will follow the service. A special offering will be taken for the upkeep of the cemetery.
If you can’t come for the the service and would like to make a donation for the upkeep please send it to Rickey Jaggers, 5461 Macedonia Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Immanuel VBS set June 25
Immanuel Baptist church will have vacation Bible School Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Please come and bring your children.
Randolph Baptist sets VBS
Randolph Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School beginning Monday, June 27. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m. A meal will be served at 6 on those nights. Commencement will be Friday, July 1, 5:30 p.m. There will be no meal on this night.
Bellevue Baptist VBS set
Bellevue Baptist Church will have vacation Bible School June 20-24 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. for those who are pre-K through sixth grades. The theme for this year is Sparks Studio, Created! Designed! Empowered!
First UMC sets VBS
First United Methodist will continue with Vacation Bible School through this Friday June 16, 5-8 p.m. for pre-K through sixth grade. The theme for the week is Sparks Studio, Created! Designed! Empowered!
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Bucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is June 25.
Benefits for Dylan Tutor set
There are two separate benefits set for Dylan Tutor, one this weekend at Clear Creek Boat landing in Lafayette County and the other is June 25 at Rise and Shine Restaurant on Highway 9 South.
The June 17 and 18 benefit is a three man team grabbling event. The price is $100 per team. Out of state fish welcome. They must be alive at weigh in.
On Saturday June 18 lunch and dinner plates will start being for sale at 12 noon. Weigh in for the fish will be from 3:30 -6:30 p.m. Two categories, big flathead pot and big blue/white pot. Big fish pots are $25 each fish. There will be a raffle on various items. For more information and or donates for this event please call Corey Moody at 662-607-5433 or Lauren Jones at 662-760-0907.
On Saturday June 25 at the Rise and Shine Restaurant located at 4279 Highway 9 South there will be live music starting at 2 p.m. There will be an auction, bake sale and bounce house as well as snow cones and barbecue plates. For more information about this benefit please call Rise and Shine Restaurant at 662-419-6320, John McGee at 662-297-2399 or Daphane Scribner at 662-266-3322 if you would like to donate for this auction.
Dylan is a 2022 graduate of South Pontotoc High School. He had a side by side accident that put him in critical care in Tupelo. He is the son of Damian and Brandie Tutor.
Mark Burcham memorial benefit set
There will be a memorial benefit for Mark Burcham who passed away recently after battling cancer since 2015.
The benefit will be Saturday June 25 starting at 4 p.m. at the Ecru Baptist Church Fellowship Hall and parking lot. T shirts are currently being sold. Fish and chicken plates will be available for purchase. There will be a silent auction starting at 4 p.m. Live Auction starts at 6 p.m. There will also be live music. For additional information or to donate please contact 662 419 1063 or 661 419 5830. All proceeds will will go to help his wife with medical and hospital bills.
