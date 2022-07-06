Send off reception for Miss Hospitality set
Emily Warren, Pontotoc Co. Miss Hosptiality will have her official send off reception to the state pageant in Hattiesburg tomorrow night, Thursday, July 7, 6:30 at the Chamber of Commerce building. She will be in the preliminaries starting Monday, July 11 and the pageant is slated for July 15 and 16. Please come and wish her well at this special reception. A story on her will in next week’s issue.
Summer produce available this week at the Farmer’s Market
Visit the Pontotoc Farmers' Market this Saturday for locally grown produce picked FRESH this week for the market....Sweet Corn, Watermelon, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cantaloupe, Okra, Green Beans, Ripe Tomatoes, Potatoes, Cucumbers, Squash, Eggplant, Peppers, Peaches, Figs and more! Fresh milk, chocolate milk, Strawberry milk and now cheese from Southern Cultured Creamery.
More than just fresh produce, our vendors offer herbal teas, honey, eggs, jams, jellies, preserves, pickles and canned goods. Our bakers are working overtime to bring granola, breads, cookies, cakes, muffins, cobblers and cinnamon rolls!
Pick up flower arrangements, ornamental plants, goat milk soap, balms and salves, garden tools, and handcrafted arts and crafts from our talented and creative artisans!
Using SNAP? The Market is now offering Double Up Food Bucks to double your dollars. For every $1 you spend with SNAP, we will give you another $1 to spend on fruits and veggies, up to $20. Stop by our Welcome Table to use your SNAP card and receive the free tokens.
In the heart of Pontotoc County, our local market is The Place to Be on Saturday morning. For more information, contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@gmail.com or 662-489-5042. Open at 7:00 am. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH!
CATCH Kids clinic open
CATCH Kids clinic is ready to serve the people of Pontotoc County again who have children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care.
Valerie Long, who is the family nurse practitioner at the clinic said she is exited to be open again.
“We see patients who are birth through 18 years of age,” she noted. “If your child has a toothache or any kind of injury from head to foot, we will be here to help out. We have doctors who are on hand the two hours we are open to see patients.”
The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Next concert is Thursday, July 14
The 2022 Free Summer Concert series continues next week at the First Choice Bank Pavilion on July 14 The Cody Riddle Band will sing at 6 p.m. and July 21 Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies will sing at 6 p.m.