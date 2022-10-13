City School board meeting changed
The regular meeting of the Pontotoc City School District Board of Trustees has been changed to Thursday, October 13, 6 p.m. at the District Maintenance and Transportation Department, 172 North College street.
J.D. Brown ride set
JD Brown Memorial Trail Ride for St Jude, is set for Saturday Nov. 5th, 10 a.m. at 725 Mud Creek Road in Pontotoc. Lunch will be served following the ride with a live auction set after lunch. Wagons welcome and hayride will be available for those without horses. Each $100 donation receives a chance to win a saddle.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for Pontotoc County children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Keith benefit set
There will be a benefit for Sammy Keith Saturday, Oct. 15, 289 Lake Drive in Pontotoc. Motorcycle riders will check in at 9 a.m. Auction is at 2 p.m. with all donations accepted. Fish plates, chicken finger plates, hamburger and hot dog plates will be available for purchase. T-shirts will also be for sale and live music will be on tap as well.
Campground Cemetery work day set
Campground Cemetery will hold a work day Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m. Everyone with relatives buried there and local patrons are encouraged to come and participate. We hope to remove dead limbs, retire damaged fence and generally clean ump. Please bring tools, saws and muscle!
West Heights Baptist church to host family café
If you want to learn how to be a better parent and grow a stronger family in today’s not so calm world please join us Saturday, October 22, at West Heights Baptist Church. Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. and breakfast will be provided. Please bring your children because they will enjoy activities while aparents are being encouraged with other parents. This is a free event, however pre-registration is encouraged because only a limited number will be allowed to walk in on Saturday morning. Please call the church office at 662-489-1200 to register by Wednesday, October 19.
Memorial service set at Sand Springs
There will be a memorial ceremony Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. for the four victims killed November 10, 1935 in a deadly airplane crash. Friends and family are invited to meet at the Sand Springs Cemetery located on Highway 346 to view the triangle of tall tombstones depicting Henry Graham, Lamon Graham and Bud Warren.
Also of interest is a marker that has recently been placed in the cemetery noting the spot where a section of the Waco plane fell. The tour will then advance to the crash site, a nearby pasture once owned by Henry Graham located off Todd Road. The memorial for the three cousins and pilot Dean Faulkner, brother of writer William Faulkner will be held at the location the plane plunged to the ground.
Benefit for Petit set
There will be a benefit for Roger Pettit Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Houlka Community Center. BBQ plates with dessert will be offered for $15. An auction will begin at 6 p.m. All donations are accepted and appreciated.
Friends of Library meeting set after lunching
Lunching with books begins this Thursday, October 13 in the Roselle Calloway Wax Meeting room, at the library. 12 noon. Afterward, the Friends of the Pontotoc County Library will meet at 1:00 PM. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Annual dues are $10 for individuals.
The Friends group is a 501(c)(3) organization whose purpose is to maintain an association of persons interested in books and libraries, to support and promote the use of services and facilities, and to raise funds for programs, activities, and equipment not within the library’s operating budget.
When you visit the library, check out the Friends of the Library Book Sale corner located just inside the front entrance. There is a wide variety of donated books available. Hardbacks $1; softbound .50 cents; other paperbacks .25 cents; magazines .10 cents, and video/audio .25 cents.
Regular library hours are Monday – Thursday 9 to 6; Friday 9 to 5; and Saturday 9 to 1.
Lee Memorial sets homecoming
Lee Memorial Baptist Church will hold their homecoming Sunday, October 30. Bro Gerald Crab will preach with a covered dish lunch afterwards. The Magters Quartet will perform in the afternoon. Please join us at 208 Lana Street in Pontotoc.
WoodmenLife Family Night set for Oct. 15
WoodmenLife Chapter 423 of Ecru invites all members to join them for Family Night at the Chapter Lodge on October 15, 2022 @ 6:30pm. Supper will be provided. Please feel free to bring desserts.
McGregor's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church homecoming set
McGregor's Chapel will be celebrating their 75th anniversary and homecoming on Sunday, October 23, 2022 starting at 10:30 a.m. with host pastor Bro. Mike Daniels and guest pastor Bro. Steve Nichols. A meal will be served and there will be singing in the afternoon with pianist Carl Gregory, Lajuana Harrison and Patricia Henry. Everyone is invited. McGregor's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church is located on Veterans Hwy West, Pontotoc, MS.
Thaxton Baptist Church 150th anniversary celebration
The congregation of Thaxton Baptist Church and pastor Bro. Michael Wilbanks invite everyone to come help celebrate our 150th anniversary on Sunday, November 6th at 10 a.m. Special presentation from the MS Baptist Association by Bro. Jim "JR" Ray. Guest minister is Dr. Shawn Parker, Executive Director/Treasurer of the MS Baptist Convention Board. TBC Choir will provide special music. Lunch will also be served.
