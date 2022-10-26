City School board meeting changed
Retired teachers meet today, October 19, at 11:30 at Yamato Steak House of Japan located at 258 West Oxford Street. The November meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 16 with David Washington as the guest speaker. The retired teachers meet the third Wednesday of each month.
McGregor’s Chapel celebrating 75 years
McGregor’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Veteran’s Highway West in Pontotoc will be celebrating their 75 year anniversary and homecoming Sunday, October 23, 10:30 a.m. with host pastor Bro.Mike Daniels and guest pastor Bro. Steve Nichols.
A meal will be served and there will be singing in the afternoon with pianist Carl Gregory, Lajuana Harrison and Patricia Henry. Everyone is invited.
Pleasant Grove Baptist revival set
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church will begin revival services this Sunday, October 23 through Wednesday, October 26. The Sunday services will begin at 10:30 a.m. with two messages being brought. Dr. David Clark will preach on “A Call to Faithfulness” from Revelation 2:10 followed by Bro. Venlon Bradford’s sermon on “Life is in the Son” from John 1:1-14. There will be a fellowship meal following the Sunday services.
Beginning Monday night, supper will be served at 6:15 p.m. followed by services at 7 p.m.
Special emphasis are placed on each of the week night services which includes: Monday Family night with Bro Own Hitchcock preaching on “Something that Cannot Follow Me Home” from Revelation 12:1-8. Tuesday, which is Friends night, Bro. Gary Pettit will bring a message entitled “Leaving On My Mind” from Revelation 4:1. Wednesday night’s conclusion service will feature Prophecy Night with Dr. Cecil Fayard preaching on “The War with Russia” from Ezekiel 38:1-3.
The special music for the services will be under the direction of Bro. Mickey Gentry and Sue Harrison is the revival soloist.
Pleasant Grove is located off of Highway 41 South at 67 Pleasant Grove Road. Bro. Paul Sims is pastor.
American Legion to meet at Museum
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, October 27 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting location for this month only will be at the Pontotoc Museum located in the Old Post Office downtown across from the Court House.
Our program this month will be presented by Martha Jo Coleman, Museum Curator, and her staff. They will give us a briefing on the historical development of the museum, and we will be taking a tour of the displays as well as viewing the newly designed Veteran’s Display. They work very hard in having a first-class museum to represent Pontotoc’s History and we really appreciate them taking the time to share with us during our monthly meeting.
We look forward to seeing you and please bring a finger food to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a fun evening. For questions please call 489-3907.
Pastor Gregg Wax to be honored
McDonald U.M. Church Pontotoc will honor Pastor Gregg Wax with a Pastor’s Appreciation program, Sunday October 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. worship. Special guest will be Pastor Roger Wilson and the Oxford First United Methodist Church family. Please come help us celebrate this occasion.
J.D. Brown ride set
JD Brown Memorial Trail Ride for St Jude, is set for Saturday Nov. 5th, 10 a.m. at 725 Mud Creek Road in Pontotoc. Lunch will be served following the ride with a live auction set after lunch. Wagons welcome and hayride will be available for those without horses. Each $100 donation receives a chance to win a saddle.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for Pontotoc County children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
West Heights Baptist church to host family café
If you want to learn how to be a better parent and grow a stronger family in today’s not so calm world please join us Saturday, October 22, at West Heights Baptist Church. Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. and breakfast will be provided. Please bring your children because they will enjoy activities while aparents are being encouraged with other parents. This is a free event, however pre-registration is encouraged because only a limited number will be allowed to walk in on Saturday morning. Please call the church office at 662-489-1200 to register by Wednesday, October 19.
Sand Springs tour event set
There will be a memorial ceremony Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. for the four victims killed November 10, 1935 in a deadly airplane crash. Friends and family are invited to meet at the Sand Springs Cemetery locates on Highway 346 to view the triangle of tall tombstones depicting Henry Graham, Lemon Graham and Bud Warren.
Also of interest is a marker that has recently been placed in the cemetery noting the spot where a section of the Waco plane fell. The tour will then advance to the crash site, a nearby pasture once owned by Henry Graham located off Todd Road. The memorial for the three cousins and pilot Dean Faulkner, brother of writer William Faulkner will be held at the location the plane plunged to the ground.
Benefit for Petit set
There will be a benefit for Roger Pettit Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Houlka Community Center. BBQ plates with dessert will be offered for $15. An auction will begin at 6 p.m. All donations are accepted and appreciated.
Lee Memorial sets homecoming
Lee Memorial Baptist Church will hold their homecoming Sunday, October 30. Bro Gerald Crab will preach with a covered dish lunch afterwards. The Magters Quartet will perform in the afternoon. Please join us at 208 Lana Street in Pontotoc.
MHV Holiday House set
The Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) will be hosting their annual Holiday House this year on Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. Booth spaces are available for vendors to sell handmade items. Booths should be reserved by Friday, October 28.
Call or come by the Extension Office to get an application for a booth. Lunch plates of chicken and dressing with trimmings, dessert, and drink will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and are $10.00. Those wishing to place take-out orders can call 662-489-3925 on the day of the event.
