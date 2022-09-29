Community Calendar

Turkey dinner and vendors on hand for your enjoyment.
Sat. Nov. 5
Mystery Dinner Theater
Community House
Fri. Nov. 11
Veterans Day Ceremonies
Mon. - Sun. Nov. 14-21
Operation Christmas Child
National Collection Week
Ecru Baptist Church and
West Heights Baptist Church
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Community Christmas Tree Lighting
Community House Grounds
6 p.m.
TBA
Christmas Open House Ecru
Sun., Nov. 21
Christmas Open House
Pontotoc and Ecru
Tue. Nov. 22
KPouch Thanksgiving Day Parade
10 a.m. Come early, road blocked by 9:30
Stop by Turkey Cafe´ afterwards for light refreshment.
December Events
Christmas Parades
Fri. Dec. 2
Thaxton
Sat. Dec. 3
Sherman, Toccopola, Ecru
Mon. Dec. 5
Pontotoc City
Fri., Sat., Dec 2-3
Live Nativity
Algoma, 6-9 p.m.
Sat., Sun, Dec. 3-4
Christmas Tinseltown
Sat. Dec. 17
Wreaths Across America
Pick up Christmas Wreaths for loved ones grave.
Editor’s note:
As community wide events in your area are scheduled, or times finalized please send them to pontotoc.community@journalinc.com this is a simple listing of date, time and location. Individual announcements will be on the Community and church events calendar on page 7a.
