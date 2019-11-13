The public is invited to the official lighting of the community Christmas Tree ceremonies on the Community house grounds Thursday, November 21, 6 p.m. There will be Christmas carol singing and Pontotoc City Mayor Bob Peeples will flip the switch.
Santa will be on hand to listen to the kiddies wishes and there will be hot cider and hot chocolate for your enjoyment.
Featured entertainment will be by the Pontotoc City School Jazz Band. If it is raining the night of the event, all ceremonies will be cancelled.