It's that time of the year again! Pontotoc is going to welcome the
The public is invited to the official lighting of the community Christmas Tree ceremonies on the Community house grounds tomorrow, Thursday, November 21, 6:30 p.m. Organizers put the time half an hour later so that folks can have time to get home and eat a bite before coming to the special event that thrills young and old alike.
There will be Christmas carol singing and Pontotoc City Mayor Bob Peeples will throw the switch that will set the tree aglow for the Christmas Season.
Santa will be on hand to listen to the kiddies wishes and there will be hot cider and hot chocolate for your enjoyment.
Featured entertainment will be by the Pontotoc City School Jazz Band. If it is raining the night of the event, all ceremonies will be cancelled.
This is the first Christmas event of the season in Pontotoc followed by Christmas Open House next Sunday, the 24. All other Christmas events begin December 2. Please see the Peek into Christmas magazine next week for all the community events that were turned in to the Progress.