It has now become a tradition that many look forward to, but didn’t get to have last year because of Covid. The community Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place this Tuesday, November 16, 6 p.m. making this the first Christmas event of the season.
The tree will remain dark until the night of the lighting and after a count down, the switch will be flipped showing all the beautiful lights in the night.
To help put folks in a Christmassy mood, Jace Martin will be playing and singing Christmas carols, and everybody’s favorite jolly old elf will be there to listen to the whispers and secrets of the children.
For many years Sadie Kenny thought a Community Christmas tree lighting ceremony is what Pontotoc needed.
Five years ago, her dream came true. Through Kenny’s efforts a Christmas Tree was planted on the community house grounds compliments of Phil Cates’ tree farm. The tree, which is on the northern lawn beside Oxford Street, will be on display through out the Christmas season for everyone to enjoy as they are walking, jogging or driving by.
Lights on the tree will be furnished by the Town and Country Garden Club. “We will have snowflakes on the tree this year,” enthused Kenny.
To warm your tummy to your toes for the night, the Town and Country Garden Club will have hot chocolate or apple cider for you to sip as you enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas.
So bring your lawn chairs and your blankets and enjoy a night on the Community House lawn to get you in the Christmas spirit.
If it happens to rain that night, the lighting will take place Monday, November 29, 6 p.m.