The lighting of the community Christmas tree will be this Tuesday, December 10, 6:30 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House. It will be held rain or shine.
Community Christmas Tree lighting set TUESDAY
Regina Butler
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
- Community Christmas Tree lighting set TUESDAY
- museum news
- Wicker advocates for new facility at Stennis
- December term of circuit court convenes
- Ecru residents give input for comprehensive plan
- Veterans Corner: December
- Six ICC football players receive postseason awards; Cannon, Parker earn special honors
- Warriors topple Wolves
Most Popular
Articles
- Docket set for December term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court
- Six felony arrests reported by Sheriff Leo Mask
- South Pontotoc band has great 1st year in Class 4A
- Christmas parades set to begin holy season
- pontotoc health and rehab
- Christmas events fill December calendar
- Lady Vikings continue hot play with victory over Eagles
- Vikings fall to Wheeler
- South boys drop overtime thriller to Wildcats
- Police report five felony arrests with 735 calls for service
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.