Thankfully our lives are getting back to a normal after having to cancel most everything last year because of Covid 19. With schedules being so busy from now until Santa says Ho!Ho!Ho! you may lose track of all the things that are going on.
So here is you a calendar to keep track of all the events in the communities from October through December. Some events may cancel or change but here is a list of these so you can mark them on your calendars.
Pontotoc City will have their harvest parade beginning at 8 a.m. next Tuesday, October 26 for area businesses to give out candy.
The town of Ecru will be hosting the Heart of Ecru Festival Saturday, October 30. A litany of events are on tap for the day which will begin with the 7:15 registration for the Blake Mounce Run. The festival officially starts at 10 a.m. with a car show at 11 a.m. and live music beginning at noon; with Greg Dillard, Jason Carter, Brittany McGee, Legends of the Blues, Hannah and Karly and the Bouffants taking the stage in this order throughout the afternoon. A pumpkin contest will be at Pannell Park. Old fashioned apple bobbing will get under way at 2 p.m. with a costume contest for adults, kids and pets to commence at 3. Trick-or -treating will begin at 4:30 and end at 6:30. The Bouffants will take the stage at 7:30 and play until 9 p.m.
November 7 Daylight Saving time ends, so run your clock back on Saturday night and get that extra hour of sleep.
Pontotoc’s Veteran’s Day program will be on Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m.
On Tuesday, November 16, the community Christmas tree will be lit on the community house grounds. This is always a neat event bringing together folks on pallets and in chairs to enjoy music, hot chocolate and cookies as the Christmas lights will come on heralding the Christmas season.
Make plans to take part in feeding folks across the county on Thursday, November 18. You can get those smiles from young and old alike who will receive a Thanksgiving Turkey and Dressing plate, the Feeding of the 5,000 will begin sometime around 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church. Volunteers are needed to cook the sweet potato casserole. More details will be in future issues of this newspaper.
Operation Christmas Child Shoebox collection week will be Monday, November 15 through Sunday November 21. You have two locations to drop your shoebox gifts. Ecru Baptist Church in Ecru or West Heights Baptist in the city of Pontotoc.
Christmas Open House is set for November 21, in the city of Pontotoc, from Highway 15 to downtown and up at Ecru. So no matter where you live you can get the Christmas spirit just before we carve the turkey.
Thursday, November 25 is the day we set aside to give thanks to God for His blessings that He has bestowed upon us as a community and each individual family. On Thanksgiving Day most stores will be closed. Spend this day to slow down and reflect upon the many ways we are truly blessed.
Slip away to Algoma on Friday and Saturday, December 3 and 4 and enjoy the live nativity put on by the Algoma Baptist church. See the five scenes of Christmas in a quiet atmosphere as you reflect on the birth of Jesus. The five scenes are the angel appearing to Mary, Mary and Joseph on their way to Bethlehem, Baby Jesus in the manger with Mary and Joseph, the angel appearing to the shepherds, and the three wise men. There is no charge for this special time of worship.
Friday, December 3, Thaxton will have their Christmas Parade.
Saturday, December 4, Sherman, Toccopola and Ecru will have their Christmas parades.
Monday, December 6, Pontotoc will have their parade.
Tentatively, Saturday, December 11 you can participate in the Rudolph run.
Wreaths Across America Christmas wreaths will be delivered Saturday, December 18. You may place your order, then pick it up at the Habitat building and lay it on your veteran’s grave. They will be $15 each. More details on this event will be in forthcoming publications of this newspaper.
All of the December events will be discussed in full in the Peek Into Christmas magazine which will publish Thursday, November 25, just one month before Christmas.
If you have any community wide events to add to this calendar, please email them to regina.butler@journal.com.