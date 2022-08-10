Community volunteers gathered to cut the ribbon for the Pontotoc Community Garden located to the west of the Pontotoc Material Control on Reynold's Street. MississippiCare will award vouchers to residents in need. The goal of the Pontotoc Community Garden is to promote healthy eating and locally sourced produce. The garden is tended by volunteers and food is handed out at no cost at the Pontotoc Farmers' Market.
Pontotoc County now has a community garden located just west of the Pontotoc Material Controls building on Reynold’s street. The idea has been in the works since last January and this past Saturday residents gathered to cut the ribbon to officially open the green space that will be used to provide fresh food for those who don’t have the land or resources to acquire it.
It was suggested by Mississippi Care project manager Karen Allison because she said that they see clients who need the fresh vegetables, but do not have the resources or the land to raise them.
“We can award them vouchers and let them get fresh produce from the market. Right now we have a set up with Piggly Wiggly.” However she wanted to see the families get something home grown right here in North Mississippi.
So she approached Pontotoc Chamber Main Street Director Beth Waldo.
“When she mentioned gardening all I could think of was those hot days as a child working in the garden and I kept on thinking, ‘please don’t make me work in a garden,’” Waldo said. The crowd rippled with laughter. “Thankfully Julia McDowell has a wealth of knowledge and we partnered with her and the M Partner and the City of Pontotoc donated this land and it all came together. And I don’t have to work in the garden.” The crowd laughed.
McDowell said that PEPA donated poles to build the raised beds and city employees and students and teachers came together to plant and work the garden. Volunteers will tend the garden on a regular basis. “Terry Lynn Donaldson helped tremendously on this project.”
The tomatoes for the garden were donated by Tim Jones. His wife, Dana, wheeled him into the garden to look at the vines that were producing tomatoes for future picking.
“I love tomatoes,” he said as he grinned at the green vines. “They are my babies. All of these are heirloom tomatoes so I can save the seed and grow vines next year for free.”
Jones said when he heard about the community garden through Julia McDowell he asked if he could donate the tomato plants.
“He has been an invaluable asset to the garden,” said McDowell.
The garden is still in the future bearing stage, so it will be a bit before it is ready for folks to get vegetables from. However, McDowell said plans are already in the works for fall crops, “like turnip greens and other cold crops that will be grown throughout the fall and early winter.”
“Mississippi Care is honored to partner with the Farmers Market, M Partner, and the City of Pontotoc for the Community Garden project,” said Jamie Mobley, SVP - Marketing. “The goal of the Pontotoc Community Garden is to promote healthy eating and locally sourced produce. The garden is tended by volunteers and food is handed out at no cost at the Farmers' Market. The Pontotoc Farmers Market is open from 7:00 am until sell out on Saturdays.”
MississippiCare is a health clinic located at 353 Highway 15 North. It is part of the ARcare health network. For more than 40 years, ARcare has delivered committed, trustworthy and compassionate healthcare to 75 clinics throughout the tri-state service area of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Kentucky. MississippiCare’s mission, “Health for All,” runs through the hearts of its medical professionals and other staff members. Regardless of their plight in life, MississippiCare brings superior healthcare services to patients, despite their ability to pay. MississippiCare accepts all insurance, under-insured patients, and patients without insurance.
