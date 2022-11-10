Bring canned good to Community Tree lighting
Pontotoc’s premiere pre-Christmas event is set to begin at 6 p.m. this Tuesday, November 15 on the Community House grounds with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree. Bring your lawn chairs or quilts and spread out and enjoy hot cider or hot cocoa and watch the Community Tree be lit to herald the Christmas season. This year, when you come bring a canned good that will be given to the food pantry to help those who are less fortunate through out this blessed season and beyond. In addition, club members will be launching a fund raiser next year to purchase bigger lights and more lights for the fast growing tree. If you would like to help, please speak to those who are serving the cider and cookies.
Wreaths Across America orders due
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 is again taking orders for the wreaths to place on your loved one’s graves. Call Mary Frances Stepp 662.509 0903 or Sylvia Swords 662.316.4646 to place an order. Checks should be made payable to Wreaths Across America. Orders will be taken through Friday, Nov. 18. Pickup date will Saturday, December 17 at the Habitat for Humanity Warehouse on Coffee Street.
Pleasant Dale sets singing
Gospel singing will be at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in Thaxton featuring the Phillips Family from North Carolina on Saturday, November 12, 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to this special singing. Bro Don Sparks is the pastor.
Retired teachers to meet Nov. 16
Retired teachers will meet Wednesday, November 16, 11:30 at Yamato Steak House located at 258 West Oxford Street. David Washington will be the guest speaker. The retired teachers meet the third Wednesday of each month.
Tanglefoot trot set Nov. 26
A fundraiser race benefitting CATCH Kids, Inc. featuring a 10K, 5K, and 1 mile fun run is set for Saturday, November 26 at the First Choice Bank Gateway Tanglefoot Trail (139 West Reynolds, Pontotoc, MS). Interested runners can register via https://racesonline.com/events/tanglefoot-trot. You may also register the day of the race from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. Registration for those 12 and under is $20 and for adults the registration fee is $35. This event is designed to involve food, fun, and family entertainment while also raising awareness about CATCH Kids, Inc.
Algoma drive thru nativity set Dec. 8-9
Algoma Baptist Church is having their 31st Annual Drive-Thru Nativity on Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Rain or shine. The Drive-Thru Nativity consists of five well-known scenes portraying the birth of Jesus. They are: The angel appearing to Mary; Mary and Joseph on their way to Bethlehem; Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus in the manger; The angel appearing to the shepherds and Three wise men on their way to find the new born King. There is no charge. Bring your group by bus, by van or by car. Algoma Baptist Church is located off Highway 15S, 1 mile down Algoma Road (JCT 772).
Farmers Market sets Christmas Open House
The Pontotoc Farmers' Market will be open for a special Holiday Market on Sunday afternoon, November 20, from 1 to 4. Visit our artisans, makers and bakers plus guest vendors for holiday gifts and Thanksgiving baked goods. Pontotoc's Main Street merchants will be open that afternoon as well for a special holiday open house. Shop local!
