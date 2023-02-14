If you have always wondered what it was like to have a daughter without all the growing pains, then the community theater has a place for you. There is a need for a male to play the part of the father of a teenager. Please go to the Main Theater located on Main Street this Thursday, February 16 or Monday, February 20 at 5:45 to try out.
To whet your appetite of the fun and mayhem that will keep folks laughing here is a teaser of what the play is all about.
Retired dancer Mother Dee lives in an aging mansion and hosts an eclectic group of artists, including those who practice the art of gardening, poetry, clowning, and even bodybuilding (though he really wants to dance). But despite the overtime efforts of handyman Hacksaw, the mansion’s electricity is spotty, the roof is caving in, and ”the duct tape is structural.”
The play will be presented Friday through Sunday, March 31, April 1 and 2.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&