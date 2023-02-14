for paper logo75628205575756_n.jpg

If you have always wondered what it was like to have a daughter without all the growing pains, then the community theater has a place for you. There is a need for a male to play the part of the father of a teenager. Please go to the Main Theater located on Main Street this Thursday, February 16 or Monday, February 20 at 5:45 to try out.

regina.butler@djournal.com

