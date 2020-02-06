The monthly business was held on January 14 at 5:30 pm with new 2020 officers installed. Those present at meeting were new sitting
President, Sarah Burrell; vice president and treasurer, Jennifer Wright; secretary, Ann Grant .
Also present were Jessica Starks and publicity and Randy Sanders, director/actor.
Discussion included the monthly business financial report including a generous donation made in honor of David and Sandra Baird.
Also the upcoming productions and new goals for the theater.
It was agreed we need volunteers to look at our leaking roof and give us recommendations and estimates for repair vs new roof. If you are willing or know someone who will then I hope you will call me, please.
We still need actors, directors, assistant directors and understudies. you can become involved by dropping by before practice time on Tuesdays and Thursdays or leaving us a message on facebook or go to our website.
Feature spot the month is me, Ann Grant. I started out in the Theater in 2002 with a part in The Ponder Heart.
I had three lines but was seen in several scenes. I remember being so scared I would miss my cue. In 2014 I was in Boo, the thirteen scenes of Halloween .
I was with Caleb Hall in one 5 or 6 minute skit and it turned out good. I was in the Christmas play as a bystander being interviewed after witnessing the arrival of Santa's sleigh with about 18 lines and then Tiny Tim's mother with no lines. I was in The Aliens are Coming, the Aliens are coming as a business woman, A family Reunion to die for as the Cook and The one and only Santa as a mail carrier and saleswoman.
The part I liked best was the bond formed by the actresses and actors and the audience reaction.
I've learned so much from others including directors and hope to continue in the theater for a long time.
I would personally recommend you put the participation in at least one play on your bucket list. Who knows you may love it.
Until next time, that's a wrap.