This year’s annual Pontotoc Community Thanksgiving service will be held next Wednesday night, November 27, 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church.
Preaching the service will be Rev. Vernon Phyfer of Second Baptist Church.
Everyone is invited to bring canned food items for the Pontotoc Food Pantry, which is an emergency food resource for residents of Pontotoc County, open on Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. - 12 Noon. These items will help the food pantry sustain it’s supply throughout the year as it helps needy families who have lost their home to a fire or their job.
A financial offering for the Good Samaritan Fund will also be taken. This is a community ministry for transients coming thru Pontotoc County.