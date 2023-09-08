4-H is the largest youth development organization in America and empowers almost six million youth with lifelong leadership skills. Within Pontotoc County, it serves as a special “family” for youth aged 8-18. 4-H offers a unique opportunity for developing leadership skills. Lots of young people in our community have joined the 4-H “family” and gained qualities that will help them in the future.
Each year Pontotoc County 4-H awards scholarships in honor or in memory of Fair Board members or by 4-H alumni families. This year there are eight deserving scholarship recipients. Some of them will be embarking on their college journey this fall, while others are gearing up to complete their senior year of high school. If you're interested in learning more about what Pontotoc County 4-H has to offer just come by or give us a call at 662-489-3910. We would love to introduce you to the 4-H family!
Here are the 2023-24 Pontotoc County 4-H scholarship winners:
MIA HARRISON
Eva Ann Dorris was a parent and volunteer for Pontotoc County 4-H. She was a wonderful writer and told the 4-H story throughout the state. The Fair Board chose to establish the Eva Ann Dorris Scholarship in her memory.
This year’s scholarship recipient has been a four-year member of 4-H and has a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of the BETA Club and Mu Alpha Theta honor societies, both of which recognize academic excellence. When she completes high school, she plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in Poultry Science.
During her time in 4-H, she has participated in shooting sports, including archery, shotgun, .22 rifle, and .22 pistol which require skill, focus, and discipline.
This young lady has volunteered at several community events, including customer appreciation day, Bodock Festival, Senior Day at the Fair, Kid’s Day at the Fair, and the concession stand at the fair.
This recipient has received several awards through her involvement in 4-H, including Livestock Quiz Bowl, Shooting Sports, Horseshow Art Competition, and Poultry Judging. She also earned a Junior Master Herpetologist Certification.
She says, “4-H means a lot to me because of the people I get to experience it with. Through 4-H competitions, I have gained friends that I would not have met otherwise. Volunteering in my community through 4-H is important to me. Since joining 4-H, my life has changed for the better and I am immensely grateful that I asked to join.”
Pontotoc County 4-H and the Pontotoc County Fair Board are proud to present the Eva Ann Dorris Scholarship to Mia Harrison. Mia is the daughter of Ramey and Roxanne Harrison.
CARSON LONG
Carson Long is a remarkable young man who has accomplished a lot in his 18 years. His parents, Shad and Hannah Long, have supported him throughout his academic and extracurricular pursuits. This fall Carson will attend Blue Mountain Christian University, where he plans to major in business.
Carson is a 12-year member of 4-H and has excelled in various projects, including Dairy Livestock showing and judging, Electric Judging, Forestry Judging, and Wildlife Judging. He is a dedicated volunteer and has taken part in several leadership activities, including Spring Fling, Senior Day at the Fair, the Pontotoc County Fair concession stand, and Customer Appreciation Day.
Carson's commitment to community service is remarkable, and he has been involved in various projects, including First Baptist Church's "Feeding of the 5,000," "Trunk or Treat," "Youth Service Project 5," and being a Greeter and Elderly Assistant. He has also participated in Regional Rehab Pedaling for Hope, the Tupelo 10 for 10 Clean Up Project, and volunteered with Upward Basketball.
In addition to his involvement in 4-H and community service, Carson has also been active in school and community activities. He has been a member of the BETA Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Farmers of America, Pontotoc High School Bowling Team, Church Youth Group, and Church Bible Drill.
Carson's dedication and hard work have earned him numerous honors, including awards for his exhibits at the Pontotoc County Fair, 4-H Livestock District and State shows, and being a State winner for Dairy Judging. He and his team went on to the national competition in Louisville, Kentucky.
When asked what 4-H means to him, Carson says, “As a young child, I learned the 4-H pledge. As an 18-year-old I understand the meaning of that pledge. 4-H has helped me grow and develop my head, heart, hands, and health. 4-H has taught me life lessons that I will take into college and beyond. That’s what 4-H means to me.”
This year Carson has been awarded three local 4-H scholarships, including the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer Scholarship, Nichols Family Livestock Scholarship, and G.W. Gilliam Scholarship.
As Carson graduates, he leaves behind an impressive legacy of dedication, leadership, and service. His achievements are a testament to his passion for 4-H, commitment to his community, and academic excellence. Pontotoc County 4-H and the Pontotoc County Fair Board wish Carson all the best as he moves forward to pursue his dreams at Blue Mountain Christian University.
ALYSSA KYLE
The Taylor and Peggie Whitten Scholarship has been awarded this year to Alyssa Kyle, a graduating senior who displays exceptional leadership skills and citizenship qualities. Her skills in these areas are evident both inside and outside the horse arena.
She has always been willing to lend a hand at the annual Winter Classic and help younger children who are just learning to participate and compete. In addition, she has been an active participant in various school activities, including cheer squad, yearbook staff, and FFA, where she has been a member for three years. She is also an eight-year member of 4-H and has held officer positions in the club.
Throughout her time in 4-H, she has won several speed class awards, and a senior speed buckle, and has participated in district shows and Northeast MS Championship Rodeos, winning buckles three times. Her experiences in 4-H have helped her appreciate others, make friends, and meet new people. She considers 4-H not just a club but a family that has pushed her to become a better person, providing her with a shoulder to cry on when needed and an appreciation of the good days when everything goes right.
This recipient has expressed her eagerness to help her community through her future veterinarian work. Her passion for animals motivates her to be their voice and do the very best she can at everything she does. Her achievements in leadership, citizenship, and dedication to her community make her a deserving recipient of this scholarship.
LAURA LEE BROWN
Laura Lee Brown, a graduating senior from Pontotoc, Mississippi, is an outstanding individual who has made significant contributions to her community through her leadership, dedication, and hard work. Laura is the daughter of Greg and Erin Brown and will attend the University of Mississippi this fall.
Laura is characterized by her willingness to learn, help others, strong work ethic, dedication, and maturity. She has been a 4-year member of 4-H and has participated in various projects such as horticulture, Seed Identification, Dairy Products Judging, Dairy Quiz Bowl, and Cooking. Her love for 4-H is evident through her volunteer leadership as the Pontotoc County 4-H Junior Council officer and Mississippi 4-H State Ambassador. She has also volunteered at various events such as Conservation Field Day, Mental Health Awareness Day, Bodock Festival Kid’s Community Art Project, and the Pontotoc County Fair concession stand.
Laura's community service experience includes participating in the Pontotoc Juniorettes Charity Ball, volunteering at the Bodock Festival, and Backpack Ministries. Moreover, Laura has been actively involved in her school's extracurricular activities, including the Oxford Home School BETA Club, Latin Club, Yearbook Staff, and Tennis Team. She also plays the piano.
Laura has received numerous awards during her time in 4-H. Her team won the Dairy Quiz Bowl at the state level and went on to compete at the national level in Louisville, Kentucky. She also won the 4-H Crepe Cookoff, was a Modeling Squad Team state winner, and her Horticulture Judging Team won at the state level and competed at the national level in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Reflecting on her experience in 4-H, Laura said, "I'm proud of the leadership skills I learned in 4-H. I learned how to campaign as well as how to write an effective speech and speak in front of over a hundred of my fellow 4-H’ers. This showed me that I could be a leader and inspire the younger generation to step up and accept leadership roles. 4-H allowed me to meet new friends and have fun too!"
Laura Lee Brown is a remarkable individual whose dedication to 4-H, community service, and academic excellence sets an excellent example for her peers. Her accomplishments speak volumes about her character, work ethic, and leadership skills. We are confident that she will make an impact in whatever path she chooses to take in life.
Pontotoc County 4-H is delighted to present Laura Lee Brown with the “Mississippi Homemakers Scholarship” given by the Pontotoc County Homemakers and the “Jayme Curry Scholarship” given by the Curry family.
GRACE RANDLE
The Wade Stegall Scholarship is given in honor of Wade Stegall's dedication to the Fair Board and the youth of Pontotoc County. The Stegall family presents the scholarship each year to a deserving recipient who embodies the spirit of Wade Stegall's legacy.
Grace Randle has been a member of 4-H for eight years. She is the daughter of James and Leslie Randle. Grace is an amazing, outgoing individual who has shown excellent leadership skills, through her service as the Northeast Region District Vice-President and as a member of the Mississippi 4-H Ambassador Team.
She is also known for her passion for volunteer work. This recipient has participated in various community service projects, such as Salvation Army’s Helping Hands, Safe Haven Foster Care Center, Downtown Customer Appreciation Day, and numerous church activities. Her dedication to community service is an inspiration to many.
This recipient began 4-H showing commercial heifers at the age of nine and has since added showing market goats, shooting archery, cooking competitions, livestock judging, modeling squad, and public speaking to her list of accomplishments. She has received many awards including Grand Champion Brangus Heifer, High Point Star 5 Bull, and Outstanding 4-H’er.
This young lady says, “4-H is more than just ribbons, banners, buckles, and money awards. It’s the friendships you create and the relationships you build. It’s the connection you have with each of your projects. It’s looking forward to the early morning and late feedings for cows and the family time you get, while learning to work as a team, and the memories you make without even knowing it. It’s the proud moment of meeting the goals you set for yourself at the beginning of the year. That is why I am a part of 4-H!”
In recognition of her outstanding achievements and dedication to the 4-H community, she is a worthy recipient. Pontotoc 4-H and the Stegall family are proud to present the Wade Stegall Scholarship to Grace Randle.
ANONIA TUTOR
Anonia Tutor is an exceptional young lady with a passion for horses, education, and community service. She is the daughter of Damian Tutor and Brandie Tutor. She has been an 8-year member of the 4-H organization and has been an active participant in various projects and activities. Her love for horses has led her to specialize in Horse Showing and Horse Education Contests.
Aside from horse-related activities, Anonia has also participated in other 4-H projects such as sewing and cooking, which shows her diverse interests and skills. Anonia has also taken up volunteer leadership roles, assisting with Winter Horse Classic Show and District Horse Shows. She has demonstrated her commitment to community service by helping with the 4-H Christmas Train and the Boots and Saddles Christmas float for the parade.
In addition to her involvement with 4-H, Anonia is also an active member of various school and community activities. She is a member of FFA, Pontotoc Church of Christ Youth Group, and Little Britches Rodeo Association.
Anonia has also received several awards for her participation in 4-H, including Horse District and State placings each year, placing in the top 15 at Regional Horseshow in Speed Events, High Point Winter Classic Speed Winner, and competing multiple times in the State Horse Quiz Bowl Competitions. Her dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, and she has been recognized for her achievements.
Her commitment to leadership is evident in her quote, "I have always tried to demonstrate leadership as a 4-H member. My main job at horse shows for the last few years has been to 'run the gate.' It is sometimes difficult, but I have learned to encourage and help the younger kids understand what to do. I especially like helping the lead line kids because they are always so sweet and smiling and just there to have a good time. I hope that I can always be an example of what a 4-H leader should be."
Anonia's passion for horses, education, and community service will undoubtedly continue to inspire others to follow in her footsteps and make a positive impact in their communities. Pontotoc County 4-H and the Pontotoc County Fair Board are proud to present the “Benny Jo Moorman Scholarship” to Anonia Tutor.
(The Benny Jo Moorman Scholarship is given in memory by the Pontotoc County Fair Board. Benny Jo was a strong supporter of the 4-H Program and our youth.)
JAYCE GRUBBS
The Winston Akers Scholarship is given in his memory by the Pontotoc County Fair Board. This scholarship is awarded to a deserving 4-H member who has demonstrated exceptional qualifications in leadership and community service.
This year's recipient is Jayce Grubbs, who has made a significant impact on her community. Jayce is the daughter of Jason and Amanda Grubbs. She has been an active member of 4-H for eight years, with her primary focus being beef cattle. Her dedication is evident through her involvement in numerous activities and events. She has held leadership positions as a Mississippi 4-H State Ambassador, Pontotoc Ridge FFA officer, and President of the Pontotoc County 4-H Junior Council. These positions have allowed her to demonstrate her leadership skills while also giving back to the community.
Jayce has also dedicated her time to various volunteer activities in her community. She has participated in events such as Senior Day at the Fair, Kid's Day at the Fair, Pontotoc County Fair concession stand, and Conservation Field Day. She has also been actively involved in her community, assisting with the School Bus Cleanup, the Coat Drive, and volunteering at Randolph Baptist Church's Vacation Bible School.
She is an active member of her school, serving as the Junior Beta Club Vice President, and member of the National Beta Club, and National Art Honor Society. Jayce is also a member of Pontotoc Juniorettes. She has received numerous awards in 4-H Livestock Shows at the local and state levels. She has also received awards in Consumer Judging, Livestock Judging Team, Modeling Squad Team Winner, Santa Gertrudis Brain Bowl Team, Reserve Champion Top Hand Award, and Livestock Quiz Bowl Team state winner that led to competition at the Western National Roundup in Denver, Colorado.
When asked about the importance of 4-H, Jayce says, "4-H is my passion. I grew up surrounded by cattle and attended 4-H and national beef shows with my older cousin. At eight years old, I began exhibiting my beef cows. Raising and showing my cattle taught me so much responsibility. 4-H has also taught me leadership skills. I developed many friendships all over the country, not just in county or state. These are treasures that will last a lifetime. 4-H has taught me to be the independent, strong, determined, and hard-working individual that I am today. I will be forever grateful for all of my experiences in 4-H."
CONNOR KILPATRICK
The Joe Phil Whitten Scholarship is given in his memory by the Pontotoc County Fair Board in recognition of his community involvement.
This year’s recipient has been a member of the 4-H program for seven years and has been involved in a variety of activities during that time. One of his main 4-H projects involves showing dairy cows, and he has won numerous awards such as Showmanship, Grand Champion, and Reserve Grand Champion. His other 4-H activities include shooting sports, robotics, wildlife, and culinary arts.
He has been an active participant in many school activities such as BETA Club, Spanish Club, and the Archery Team. He has also been recognized at Pontotoc High School as a Star Student.
As the Pontotoc County 4-H Junior Council Reporter, he has demonstrated strong leadership skills and is active in the community as a volunteer for events such as the Pontotoc County Fair concession stand, Kid’s Day at the Fair, Senior Day at the Fair, Spring Fling, Mississippi Day, and the Bodock Festival. He is active in the community participating in activities such as the Master Gardener Plant Sale, Charlotte’s Web Day at the Elementary School, Toyota Day, and the First Baptist Church Youth Group and Band.
He has received numerous awards in 4-H, such as a State 4-H Ambassador, and as the winner of the Premier Dairy Exhibitor Scholarship. He won first place in the Agronomy Science Experiment and was a member of the Dairy Judging Team that advanced to the National Dairy Judging Competition in Louisville, Kentucky.
He says, “4-H has meant a lot to me. The first lesson I gained from 4-H was community. I was able to meet like-minded people from around the country. Secondly, through 4-H, I have been able to visit many new places and meet new people. Third, I have gained new skills such as archery, skeet shooting, and how to cook Mississippi recipes using better cooking methods. I am very thankful for everything 4-H has meant and continues to be.”
We feel sure that this talented young man will continue to achieve great things in the future, and we are proud to award the Joe Phil Whitten Scholarship to his grandson, Connor Kilpatrick.
