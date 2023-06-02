This time of year, many homeowners are looking to spruce up their home’s landscaping. A good place to begin is to assess what you already have, as well as what you like and don’t like in your current landscape. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned gardener, there is always more to learn when it comes to plants, soil, weeds, attracting pollinators, caring for tools, and more.
Think about how you want to use your yard and the budget you have for making improvements. Consider what areas are sunny and what areas are shaded, then plant shade and sun-loving plants in their respective areas. The size of your landscape should be considered as well. Space must be carefully planned when designing a small landscape. Larger landscapes allow for larger trees and plants. Landscapes can be divided into a series of zones for outdoor cooking and entertaining, privacy borders, cutting gardens, herb gardens, walking paths, and more. Zones create interest as well as function.
According to MSU’s Dr. Jeff Wilson, one-third of the foods we consume depend upon garden pollinators. Pollinators are critters such as bees, butterflies, bats, moths, and birds that travel from plant to plant carrying pollen. Adding native plants to your landscape provides sources of food and shelter for pollinators. In addition, native plants often require less water and maintenance than traditional landscape plants. These pollinator plants can be in containers, in the ground, or in raised beds. Examples of pollinator plants are azalea, petunia, sage, bee balm, honeysuckle, trumpet creeper, aster, coreopsis, coneflower, and oakleaf hydrangea.
For hundreds of inspirational photos and resources to make the most of your home landscape, check out the Houzz web site at www.houzz.com. The MSU Extension Web page has dozens of publications on tree care and selection, flower gardening, vegetable gardening, and the Mississippi Master Gardener Volunteer Program. Here is just a small sample of the publications you can find:
Pruning Landscape Plants (P3589)
Constructing Raised Beds for the Mississippi Gardner (P3087)
Roses in Mississippi: The Allure, Lore, and History of Roses (P2835)
Composting for the Mississippi Gardener (P1782)
Creating a Pollinator Garden (P3839)
Annual & Perennial Flowers for Mississippi Gardens (P1826)
Crapemyrtle – Flower of the South (P2007)
Hydrangeas for Mississippi Gardens (P2574)
Azaleas for the Landscape (P3705)
Regardless of how small or large your landscape, take advantage of the many free resources to make the most of what you have. Experts agree that surrounding yourself with trees and plants is good for our health and well-being. For more information call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910 or email james.shannon@msstate.edu. Thank you to Dr. Ensley Howell, Pontotoc County FCS Extension Agent, for collaboration in writing this column.