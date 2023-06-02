This time of year, many homeowners are looking to spruce up their home’s landscaping. A good place to begin is to assess what you already have, as well as what you like and don’t like in your current landscape. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned gardener, there is always more to learn when it comes to plants, soil, weeds, attracting pollinators, caring for tools, and more.

