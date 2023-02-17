Forestry has a large impact on the lives of Mississippians. It supplies the stimulus for over 64,000 jobs that contribute close to $3.3 billion in annual employee income in our state.
Forestry employment possibilities for the youth of Mississippi will continue well into the future. Recent forest product mill expansion and construction throughout Mississippi indicates strong long-term demand. There will be opportunities for those who are looking to work in a high-tech environment either outdoors or in an industrial setting.
Employment within the timber industry can relate to forestry operations and management, government agencies, and industrial wood processing mills. This column will discuss forestry careers and how youth can prepare themselves to join this exciting and fulfilling field. References include the Mississippi State University Division of Agriculture, Forestry, and Veterinary Medicine “2022 Ag Fact Book” and the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “4-H Forestry Handbook.”
Forestry Operations and Management
Forestry jobs often involve managing natural resources to sustainably produce forest products. These occupations include logging, log trucking, and forester positions. Foresters can be involved in resource planning, reforestation, harvesting, and other management responsibilities.
Government Agencies
There are state and federal agencies that employ foresters. At the state level, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) and the MSU Extension Service hire foresters. MFC foresters implement cost share funding, management of sixteenth section lands, and wildfire control. MSU Extension foresters coordinate research and education efforts.
Federally employed foresters work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as part of the Forest Service or the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS).
Foresters can also be employed in the Department of the Interior as part of the National Park Service.
Wood Processing Mill Operations
Wood processing mill employees transform trees into usable products including pulp and paper, building materials, and wood pellets for energy production. These workers can be raw material managers, engineers, industrial maintenance managers, and logistics managers.
Career Preparation
The 4-H Forestry Program, administered by the MSU Extension Service, provides hands on opportunities to prepare young people for each of the previously listed career pathways. Projects that can be accomplished through membership in a 4-H forestry club include leaf collections, seed collections, growing seedlings, learning about tree biology, and practicing tree measurements.
Youth can take part in 4-H forestry competitions that will test their knowledge about tree identification, tree measurements, and forest pests as well. Membership in a local forestry club will also help 4-Hers develop team-work skills and a sound work ethic.
Interested youth can start their adventure by participating in the Pontotoc County 4-H Forestry and Wildlife Field Day. The event will take place on Saturday, March 4, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Howard Stafford Park in Pontotoc. This will be a perfect time for the next generation to be introduced to forestry and land management. Participants will learn about forestry concepts, forest measurements, forest insects, forest diseases, tree identification, wildlife, and more.
The youth of Mississippi can prepare themselves for a rewarding career in forestry through 4-H involvement. If you would like to learn more about the opportunities available through 4-H, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.