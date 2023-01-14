viva-magenta-nm.jpg

The hot new color from Pantone® is Viva Magenta.

Each year various companies select a “color of the year”. For example, the Sherwin Williams color of the year is Redend Point (SW 9081), a soft, neutral color. The HGTV color of the year is Darkroom (HGSW 7083). The color Darkroom is the darkest color in the HGTV Vintage Homestead Color Collection. However, the most anticipated “color of the year” is the one selected by the Pantone Color Institute. The Pantone colors of the year tend to be a little bolder than those selected by other industries. The 2023 Pantone color of the year is Viva Magenta. This edgy color choice has already made its way into fashion trends and is sure to be making its way into the interior design world as well.

