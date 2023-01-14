Each year various companies select a “color of the year”. For example, the Sherwin Williams color of the year is Redend Point (SW 9081), a soft, neutral color. The HGTV color of the year is Darkroom (HGSW 7083). The color Darkroom is the darkest color in the HGTV Vintage Homestead Color Collection. However, the most anticipated “color of the year” is the one selected by the Pantone Color Institute. The Pantone colors of the year tend to be a little bolder than those selected by other industries. The 2023 Pantone color of the year is Viva Magenta. This edgy color choice has already made its way into fashion trends and is sure to be making its way into the interior design world as well.
Viva Magenta (Pantone 18-1750) is in the red family color and is inspired by the red of the cochineal insect. The cochineal is a crimson-dye-producing insect in the Dactylopiidae family. This insect is native in the tropical and sub-tropical areas of South America, Mexico, and the southern portion of the United States. The cochineal insect produces carminic acid which is mixed with aluminum or calcium salts to make carmine dye, also referred to as cochineal. Carmine dye has been used for coloring fabrics for hundreds of years and was a highly sought-after dye and export good. With the invention of synthetic dyes in the late 19th century, the use of natural dye products diminished. More recently, fears regarding the safety of artificial dyes has led to an increased demand for natural dyes such as cochineal. Today, Peru is the largest producer of cochineal dyes, followed by Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and the Canary Islands.
Pantone is a limited liability corporation located in New Jersey. The Pantone company began in the 1950s as a commercial printing company under the original name of M & J Levine Advertising. In 1956, the company owners hired Lawrence Herbert as a part-time employee. Herbert, who had a background in chemistry, standardized the printing company’s stock of pigments and ink. Later, Herbert purchased the company and renamed it Pantone. Today, the Pantone company is internationally recognized for its proprietary Pantone Matching System (PMS). The PMS system is used extensively in the graphic design, interior design, and fashion design industries. The PMS allows designers and consumers to match specific colors regardless of what equipment is used to produce the color.
Since 2000, a division of Pantone, the Pantone Color Institute, has designated a “Color of the Year”. Sometimes the Pantone Color of the Year is used by other companies as a springboard for marketing campaigns. For example, Sephora used the 2012 Color of the Year, Tangerine Tango, in the development and marketing of a new line of makeup. Typically, Pantone chooses one color each year based on global trends in cars, clothing, kitchens, and even coffee; and from these trends chooses a color of focus for the upcoming year. For example, in 2020, the Color of the Year was Classic Blue. However, for 2021, Pantone chose two colors: Ultimate Gray (Pantone 17-5104) and Illuminating (Pantone 13-0647). This is only the second time that Pantone has chosen two colors. The 2022 Pantone color of the year was Very Peri, a bold periwinkle blue shade.
Designers say that Viva Magenta reflects a trend toward colors derived from nature. This bold color can be incorporated into your interior in many ways from an accent wall to rugs, pillows, flowers, and even ceilings. A hot design trend is the use of pops of bold colors such as magenta with darker, moody colors. Another design trend is the use of pink shades, which is a toned-down magenta color. The Pantone color experts have also released a color palette with complimentary light and neutral shades recommended in combination with Viva Magenta. Look for ways to brighten your home and patio with the bold color of Viva Magenta!