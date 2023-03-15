Pontotoc Community Theater’s next performance, Artist Retreat written by Matt Smith by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama, will debut at The Main Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 2. Friday performance is at 7 p.m. with Saturday performances at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday performance at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.

