How can we create Mississippi gardens using our best spaces?
A few years ago, travelers noticed that some European gardens were planned for economical spaces . From informal rose beds in England to cultivated roses in France, all seemed best for their green spaces. One Pontotoc traveler pointed out the large pots where ornamentals cascaded onto pavements in bright pinks...yellows...and oranges. Their greenest foliage added background contrast to centuries-old masonry. Repeated throughout small towns, thought-out horticulture brought vibrancy into centuries-old landscapes.
In Mississippi, some may plant vegetables alongside ornamentals to economize in smaller garden spaces. Southern Gardening (MSU Extension) shows best use of a limited space at a historic cottage garden in Natchez. The bright, contrasting colors of vegetable plants with nearby ornamentals invites a visitor to tarry. Black and blue salvia with large, dark-green leaves accent bright blue blooms. Others contrasted there are the large, coarse leaves of squash plants, intricately veined. Hiding beneath those leaves? Yellow-orange flowers will become yellow squash--just turn back the dark, dewy leaves. Potato plants in the historic cottage garden have flowers, too, among their leafy tentacles (Bachman).
Gary Bachman further shows blue phlox among spearmint and dill fronds. If visiting there, watch for a Peggy Martin rose along a fence with pale pink New Dawn, dark red Don Juan, and blended red and white Raspberry Cream Twirl. Finally, within the small garden are cucumber vines with bright yellow blooms that soon will be pickles on a pantry shelf. This is how Mississippi gardeners have planned for a smaller space.
In a larger space, we can sow wildflowers into a meadow at a homeplace right where we are. While wildflowers can grow in cultivated beds, some are better adapted to harsh conditions like dry slopes or wet areas. Rather than changing a site to suit such plants, select those that grow naturally in similar conditions for a chosen site; take care that they grow inside boundaries--no more invasives. Plan ahead. Check the soil, moisture, and sun or shade conditions before choosing species for planting this September through November. (If planted in early spring, seeds may be lost in heavy rains. Dry spells mean more mulching and water; they most likely will not bloom until spring 2024 ("Wildflowers for Mississippi Gardens," MSU).
Drive out into the countryside. During summer months, gather a bouquet of wild flowers like those growing along country roads. Or, at home, gather black-eyed Susans and delicate Queen Anne's lace, planted in a meadow nearby. Include fences, benches, or marked paths to create a wildflower garden or meadow with aesthetics for visitors. Thus, an otherwise unused section of land becomes an inviting place. (Take care. From a handful of wilted wildflowers thrown over a fence? Next spring's unplanned crop from their seeds.)
A few years ago, Pontotoc Master Gardeners walked wildflower trails at Sherra Owen's homeplace in Union County. Ms Owen narrated all the wonders of plants among trees and shrubs. Recently, we heard of a March morning there; luncheon guests gathered specific wild leaves and blooms to carry inside for their salads. One guest talked about all the varied plant life--like pansy blooms--that made it to the dining table.
Within a short drive, an MG neighbor has shared valuable horticultural knowledge and hospitality. Since 1837 gardeners here have planned and grown grounded leaves and yellow blooms that cascaded toward, over, and beyond the crooked-neck squash, wet with dew.
Betty Crane is a volunteer with the MSU Master Gardener program. For questions, visit or call the Extension office at 489-3911.
