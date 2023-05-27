The smell of flowers to the gardener plays an important part when planning a flower garden. Ken Druse, author of 20 garden books including, most recently, “The Scentual Garden: Exploring the World of Botanical Fragrance,” admits how important smell is to him. “When I come across a beautiful flower,” he writes, “the first thing I do (after checking for a bumblebee) is lean in to sample its smell.”
I, too, admit that smell is something that I check when I see a flower. To fully realize how important smell is, one should remember a person that we think of fondly and what smell we associate with their memory. For example, I have a smell that I associate with my mother. When I encounter that smell, memories of my mother begin. What man does not remember the smell of perfume that his wife or girlfriend wore when he first met her?
Fragrance in plants did not develop for our pleasure, of course, but as a form of defense against predators and to help attract pollinators, among other functions. The smell tells an insect or animal that nibbles, “I’m not good to eat.” In the case of popular culinary herbs, like mints, oregano and rosemary, the same smell that deters predators is what makes the plant taste good to us.
Flowers can not only affect us through our sight, but many times through our smell. Scent is what Mr. Druse calls “the invisible garden,” a design often overlooked while we’re distracted by shopping for something in a particular color, or searching out a plant with a particular shape, scale, or purpose. But factoring in fragrance delivers another sensory dimension.
No two people enjoy the same smells – floral sweet, spicy, herbal, etc. However, your flower garden when visited should leave visitors with some memory of the smells encountered there. Most gardeners are focused upon how flowers look and if they are growing properly.
The gardener should begin placing fragrant plants near their driveway or an entrance to their home. The fragrance should be one that the gardener enjoys, and it does not have to be a flower. Many gardeners make sure that they choose a shrub with a pungent smell, one such as rosemary.
Mr. Druse suggests mixing fragrances rather than depending upon one smell. Be prepared that smells will change with the different seasons. For example, winter jasmine and star jasmine smells are often found in gardens where gentle winters occur. In early spring the gardener should expect smells of peonies with summer smells of roses and lilies following.
Mr. Druse notes, “Many gardeners grow culinary herbs, some of which — the mints and rosemary, for instance — offer the extra delight of scent when brushed against.” A group of pots positioned within reach, somewhere you pass many times a day, is an ideal way to incorporate such touch-me plants, even where there is no garden space.
No two gardens will smell the same due to the “favorite smells” of the gardener. For example, many gardeners prefer the smell of different roses, lemon balm, or tuberose. However, other gardeners will find other smells more pleasing, and this is the bonus in planning gardens which include our favorite smells. Visitors to the gardens will have many choices to enjoy!
