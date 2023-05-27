The smell of flowers to the gardener plays an important part when planning a flower garden. Ken Druse, author of 20 garden books including, most recently, “The Scentual Garden: Exploring the World of Botanical Fragrance,” admits how important smell is to him. “When I come across a beautiful flower,” he writes, “the first thing I do (after checking for a bumblebee) is lean in to sample its smell.”

