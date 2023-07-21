One of the most versatile plants for adding foliage to an area is the Hosta plant. I was introduced to this plant when I became part of Master Gardener training. Hostas are beautiful plants alone, but the plant is a great addition when planning a shade garden. I think that I enjoy them so much because they are very easy to maintain when planted.
Hostas are also known as plantain lily and come in a wide range of colors, patterns, textures, shapes, and sizes, and perform well in most growing zones. They complement many other shade-tolerant plants, whether used as a background plant or a featured plant in the flowerbed. They may be placed in beds, mixed borders, woodland settings, containers, and mass plantings. With hundreds of varieties of hostas to choose from, one can design an entire shade border using only hostas.
The gardener can begin by planting their hostas in containers. This is a great idea for the beginner or the gardener who is having moles or voles in their garden area. This is as simple as placing a single hosta in a decorative container and displaying it in a prominent shady spot. Place the container on a deck or patio, use it as a lawn accent, as a welcoming entryway plant, or an interesting point at the end of a pathway. The gardener should make sure that the plant has adequate shade and water when growing in a container.
When gardening with hostas in a woodland setting, add other plants that love shade. The gardener should make sure that the trees, shrubs, and perennials with foliage have different sizes, colors, and shapes, as well as using flowers that bloom at different times.
A hosta can also be used as the focal point of an arrangement in the garden. One can feature a larger hosta plant underneath a shade tree with ferns that are wonderful companion plants for the hosta. Ferns planted in the ground especially enhance the use of the larger hosta. Other plants that are very good companions for hostas are: Bleeding heart, Astilbe, Coral bells, Lungwort, Impatiens, Begonias, Hydrangeas, Coleus, and Caladium.
Gardeners also can edge a path or border with hostas. A small to medium-sized hosta should be used when planning to border a pathway. Mix in other hostas and shade perennials with contrasting colors, foliage patterns, and shapes to create depth. Add neutral-colored green plants such as vinca to help tie it all together.
When adding a water feature to your lawn, hostas can be added around it to bring together and make the area look neat. A pond rimmed with rocks is softened with shade-loving hostas. Adding elephant’s ears and caladium along with the hosta will include pops of color and texture.
Lisa B. Lucius, Ph.D.
Pontotoc Master Gardener Group
