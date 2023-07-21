hosta 26013H.jpg

Variegated hosta adds beauty and charm to your yard. Hostas are a shade loving plant.

One of the most versatile plants for adding foliage to an area is the Hosta plant. I was introduced to this plant when I became part of Master Gardener training. Hostas are beautiful plants alone, but the plant is a great addition when planning a shade garden. I think that I enjoy them so much because they are very easy to maintain when planted.

