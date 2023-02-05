LadyBugsHC1703_source.tif

Ladybugs eat aphids which are a garden pest. This is an example of organic gardening.

Often there is a discussion in our home concerning our favorite season of the year. While my husband chooses autumn (fall), my favorite season is spring, a time for color and new beginnings. I am currently waiting patiently through winter for spring to appear.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you