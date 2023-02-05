Often there is a discussion in our home concerning our favorite season of the year. While my husband chooses autumn (fall), my favorite season is spring, a time for color and new beginnings. I am currently waiting patiently through winter for spring to appear.
In a recent article Dr. Jeff Wilson, State Master Gardener Coordinator, advised us not to begin to prune our plants due to the “hard freeze” that we recently received. The reasons for this are there may be colder weather still ahead, as well as the possibility of killing new growth now when we prune. Gardeners need to be reminded of this even though we hope that this early pruning will determine if our plants are still alive.
During spring I plan for both vegetable and flower gardens. My childhood experience for gardening consisted of helping my mother in the planting, maintaining, and harvesting our vegetable garden. Fresh, home-grown vegetables were a must for our summer diets. Years ago, we were not concerned with any new trends for the garden each year, just growing healthy vegetables to eat. Today with more current and available information we can consider ways to make gardening more profitable.
The online information called “The Spruce” gives five gardening trends to consider for 2023. First, many times today we do not have the same amount of land in which to plant our gardens. Now gardeners can consider planting in containers. These containers do not have to be attractive or even new. Everyday items from the home can be used - an old sink, bathtub, or even old pallets of wood. The key here is choosing the biggest container for your plants and faithfully watering your plants.
Organic gardening is a trend, but not a new one. Many people have been gardening organically for years. This trend is the practice of using organic – insects or items – that are not manmade to treat pests in the garden. An example of this is if you have aphids on your plants, do not use chemicals to remove them, but allow ladybugs to eat the pests.
While looking through gardening catalogs, consider the trend of purchasing new varieties of the vegetables that you grow. Be thoughtful when you make your choices. Look for the heirloom varieties and consider purchasing half of your old varieties and half of something new. Heirloom refers to a plant that is open-pollinated and at least 50 years old. Always keep in mind the amount of sun, water, and types of soil needed for anything new.
Finally, the last two trends to consider are when and if to use peat in the garden, and to begin to compost items that can return rich nutrients to garden soil. When using peat moss, it releases carbon dioxide when items are harvested. This carbon dioxide contributes to the change in our climate. You can now purchase peat free potting soil. You can make your own compost with items from your home. Making your own compost is not difficult. The compost will fertilize your plants. It is always beneficial to speak to a veteran composter to help with the composting.
Lisa Lucius is a master gardener with the Pontotoc chapter.
