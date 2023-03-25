Why are there fewer birds at my homeplace?
A few years ago, after hearing of North America's loss of almost 3 billion breeding birds since 1970, we wondered "Why?".
Growing up, we heard plenty of stories about birds from an unlikely source--an uncle's quail hunting trips. Now, though, we may ask "Where did our Bobwhite Quail go?" "Mockingbird Song" (Kirby) explores the relationship of humans and nature in the South. From our environmental history, we read that grassland-dependent birds like quails and meadowlarks have decreased in population. Even native Americans burned off land so extensively that birds like the quail made nests in fewer low-grass areas. Later, fifteen years following WWII, machinery and chemicals dissolved rural hunting and farming subsistence for populations. Other examples lead to Kirby's final conclusion, "We still crave convenience."
From a consortium at Cornell University are three examples of a declining avian population and how we can help: 1) Birds hit windows: Help birds survive by installing screens or breakup reflections using film, paint, or Acopian Birdsavers. (If interested, research "Birdsavers," to find out how to create this device of vertical cords.) 2) Birds need places to safely rest during migration; try to add native plants. The nectar, seeds, berries, and insects help sustain wildlife. 3) In need of grasslands, thirty-four percent of Bobolinks, with their bubbling, tinkling song, have disappeared. How to help? We can join an organization that tracks birds like the Audubon Christmas Bird Count. (Years ago, some area garden club members went out in December to help monitor backyard birds.)
Become more aware of birds here. An article "What Birds Are in My Backyard?" (November 2019), compiled by the citizen science program eBird, lists 27 birds found in Mississippi. One, the Northern Cardinal, was spotted last week--a male hid in a holly bush out back.
Our trees, shrubs, and perennials provide needed food and shelter. Set out persimmon, wild plum and crabapple trees. Find American beautyberry and hollies to offer birds (and bees) some sustenance. Plant black-eyed Susans and salvia in flower beds, too.
Place a hanging water feeder or bowl in the landscape; purchase and keep a bird bath filled. Some small water fountains are available and worth the cost. One summer on a back patio, a small brown bird (a brown thrasher?) found both water and plentiful insects. Parker at MSU (2020) suggests creating a small pond. Find bird identification books like those Parker and her grandparents consulted years ago from their porch swing.
Some notice the difference between a past springtime filled with birdsong compared with the occasioned tune on a March morning. Probably, we all have storied evidence--like the long-ago sounds of early-morning whippoorwills at Old Monroe Mission's summer camp in Algoma, Mississippi. Birds in Mississippi have given us a sense of place. "With a Bobolink for a chorister, and an orchard, for a dome" (Emily Dickinson).
(Betty Crane is a volunteer with the MSU Master Gardener program. For questions, visit or call the Extension office at 489-3911.)
