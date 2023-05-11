Lately our area has received an abundance of rain. While none of us can control it, weather is important to the gardener in many ways. Any gardener’s dream is to find the perfect spot to begin placing new plants for the current season. However, nature often hinders the gardener in finding that perfect spot concerning the drainage of the soil. Few things are quite as disheartening as waking up to a yard flooded by a rain shower the previous day.
The gardener does not have to be an expert to know that there is a drainage problem in the gardening area. Bare roots and yard rivets are highly visible. One factor will decide if you have drainage issues: having something that hinders water from moving downhill. Drainage problems are not only unsightly, but they can also lead to severe damage to plants if left untreated.
One cause of a drainage problem for a gardener is the design of flower beds. Improper bed designs impede the natural water flow, keeping the water from moving in the direction that the gardener had planned. This improper design causes the water to remain in the beds, killing plants, or going in a direction that causes other damage. This problem can be corrected by using a calculator and a site level to calculate the proper slope which will move water downward.
Grading of the lawn often can cause depressions in which excessive water accumulates and will kill grass and plants. These depressions sometimes leave marshy conditions in the lawn or garden.
Often creek beds can be included to move the storm water on top of the ground, or incorporating a sump pump within the landscape can solve this problem. A sump pump is a pump used to remove water that has accumulated in a water-collecting areas. These pumps can be used indoors and outdoors. Many stores sell these pumps at different prices.
When a gardener uses gutters that empty into a gardening area, the cleared gutter must be emptying in an area that is not clogged with material or emptying concentrated amounts of water on surfaces. The gardener should be aware of where the gutters are pouring water and redirect them so the water will go downhill.
The use of a rain barrel can be helpful for water that empties from a gutter. There are several benefits of using a rain barrel. Benefits are: saves money on water bills, conserves water during droughts, reduces storm run offs, prevents flooding and soil erosion, and provides clean water for plants.
