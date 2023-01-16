"This is the time of year to begin thinking of germinating geraniums," answered one gardener outside during our decent-winter-weather days.
That can serve as a reminder now. Geraniums can not only be grown from cuttings; they can be grown from seeds. These seed-grown hybrids grow well in heat, resist disease, and bloom freely. Easy enough to grow from seeds, however, the seedlings grow slowly and might best be sown early to mid-February for spring plants. After sowing, expect flowering within 13 to 15 weeks.
For a reliable germination media, soilless mixes are available. Watch for damping-off, though, a problem caused by fungi. To avoid such worries, clean containers in soapy water, and disinfect in a solution of one part chlorine bleach and nine parts water. Remember to provide adequate drainage.
Fill to within 1/2 to 1 inch of the top with the germination medium. Firm lightly, water well, and allow drainage. Sow seeds in rows 2 to 3 inches apart, covering with 1/8 inch of medium. Water the surface of the container well, possibly moistening medium with a soft spray.
Cover with clear plastic food wrap or a clear plastic dome to maintain a uniform moisture level during germination. Avoid direct sunlight or excessive heat; instead, keep the container in bright light for a temperature of 70 to 75 degrees F. These favorable conditions can lead to seed germination within seven to ten days followed by immediate removal of the plastic covering. Seedlings placed in a sunny window or under fluorescent lights (no more than four to six inches above them for 12 to 16 hours per day) should soon have a set of leaves. Handling by their leaves, transplant seedlings into individual containers in a well-drained potting mix. Insert to the base of the cotyledons, or seed leaves, when transplanting.
For best results, grow seedlings under fluorescent lights (40-watt) resulting in less spindly plants. Thoroughly water when soil is dry to the touch. Fertilization may not be necessary if using a commercial potting mix with a slow-release fertilizer. For other potting mixes, a dilute-fertilizer solution once every two weeks should suffice.
Acclimate these plants outdoors in shady, protected locations for seven to ten days before planting in beds. When danger of frost has passed (possibly April 5, according to a Farmer's Almanac) plant outdoors.
(Source: Jauron, Iowa State University Extension)
Betty Crane, is a trained volunteer through MSU Extension's Master Gardener program. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911.
