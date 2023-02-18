Most gardeners agree that composting improves lawns, flower beds, and vegetable gardens. In order to be effective for gardens, the steps to form compost must be clearly understood.
The Mississippi State Publication (1782) Composting for the Master Gardener defines composting as managing the decomposition processes of organic matter. Microorganisms, organic waste materials, oxygen, and moisture are managed in order to make soil richer. Sounds complicated, doesn’t it? However, with the correct information composting becomes less likely to be a mystery for the gardener. In everyday terms, composting means taking food wastes and combining them with other wastes to make rich and organic soil – compost.
In the online article, Composting Can Help Fight Climate Change – Get Started in Five Easy Steps found on www.npr.org, simple steps are listed to get a gardener started. First, the gardener must choose the food scraps that will go into the compost pile. Things to consider are skins of fresh vegetables and fruits, tea bags, coffee grounds, and eggshells. Dairy products and meat scraps do not work well. The foods added to the compost pile should not attract any rodent or animal which will damage the pile. Other poor choices are any cooked food, oily or buttery things, bones, diseased plant material, weeds, and sawdust from preserved wood.
Food scraps should be stored in some container until you can add them individually to the pile. These containers do not have to be attractive, and even an empty milk jug can be used. If the food scraps will not be added immediately storing them in bags in the freezer will prevent insects and odors in your home.
Next, a place for your compost pile should be chosen. Bins can be purchased to place your mixture. However, it can simply be a space where you can layer the scraps, but it should not be near a wall of a building – compost food scraps can stain the wall.
When you begin to make your compost pile, you will hear the terms greens and browns. The greens are the food scraps as well as grass clippings. The greens are the things that will produce nitrogen which will be very important to the decomposition of items. Browns are the items such as egg cartons, newspapers, dried leaves, and pine needles. You should shred up the paper products before putting them in your pile.
The greens are the items that are wet, while the browns are the items that are dry. The gardener should place the wet items on the top of the compost pile while the dry items should be on the bottom of the pile. The gardener should then layer the items with the ratio of browns to greens, two to one. The pile should have more brown (dry) items than green (wet) with the pile never being soggy. The layers should not be packed tightly in order for air to move through the layers.
Lastly, the layers should be rotated or turned every seven to ten days. This can be done with something as simple as a stick or a rake. This is similar to rotating a fire in order to keep it burning. The smell of the compost pile will allow you to determine if the compost is forming. A landfill smell or unpleasant smell lets you know that something is wrong. Compost has an earthy and sometimes sweet smell. The compost can then be added to plants chosen by the gardener.