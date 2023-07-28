Question for a past Pontotoc Master Gardener: What area of the Master Gardener Training helped you the most?
We can learn from the answer given by one local trainee--a renowned gardener--who answered that question with "Entomology." Her learning about insects can continue, too, since students keep the Master Gardener Training Manual as a resource.
One of the twelve sections in the Training Manual is tabbed "Entomology." First in this section, a student finds "honey bees."
Example--"True or False. Insecticides formulated as dusts are the safest for use to protect pollinators."
Answer--"False. Dust formulations are the most dangerous for hairy insects."
The creator of this section of the MG Manual is Dr. Blake Layton, Extension Professor of Entomology and Plant Pathology. He included in the manual's questions and answers even more general information about such topics as insecticides: "The label is the law!"--first and foremost with insecticides. "Read to know active ingredients that can come in several different formulations" in products.
"Which of the following factors can cause ... symptoms that are sometimes mistakenly identified as insect damage?" Four choices are "disease damage, herbicide injury, plant stress, or all."
Answer: All three of those.
Our experienced gardener learned in her Master Gardener training about insect pests of turf, vegetables, ornamental plants, fruits and nuts. Some pests detailed therein may sound familiar-- bagworms, citrus whiteflies, or azalea lace bugs. She learned about the possibility of using cyfluthrin, one of four insecticides listed to help with advanced garden tree and shrub insect control.
This past Pontotoc trainee heard from the MG video and read--"These insects pierce the shells of pecans...and cause black spots on the meat of the nut. Answer: "Stink bugs." From the Manual, detailed photos of pests and possible control strategies are from scientific research and field studies. Experts teach "integrated pest management," combined methods; among them, biological control of insects.
Dr. Layton's Extension publications are listed as resources. Publication 2347 focuses on pests in vegetable gardens; publication 2369 details "Insect Pests of Perennial Plants in the Home Landscape." Literature by other authors follows as a more general reference.
Recycling in the natural world... After recently reading a newspaper article by Felder Rushing, a grower might have considered the possibility of planting blueberries soon--in that patch out beyond a fence. Circling to our gardener's learning (from an area she least expected)--"Which bee is the best pollinator of blueberries in Mississippi? Answer: The Southern Blueberry Bee."
Since 1999, across the state, Mississippi MGs have learned from other areas in MSU sessions and from their Manual...basic botany, soils, plant propagation, invasive plant species. The Pontotoc group came for training in 2019 with James Shannon, Extension Agent. Now, hearing from a past Pontotoc Master Gardener, an expert in horticulture even before training, can show us this--her valued learning of Entomology.
Registration for Master Gardener training classes begins August 14 and ends September 11. Online classes begin October 3 and end December 4. Call James Shannon at the Pontotoc Extension Office, 489-3911, with any questions.
Betty A. Crane, PhD, trained volunteer, Pontotoc Master Gardeners
